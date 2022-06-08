Infusion Associates Opens Infusion Center in Troy as First of Three Locations to Treat Chronic Disease Patients in Detroit

TROY, Mich., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infusion Associates (IA), a leading provider of medically prescribed outpatient infusion and injection therapies in the Midwest, today announced the opening of their infusion center in Troy as the first of three new locations to serve Metro Detroit. Two additional locations will open in Novi and Macomb later this summer.

(PRNewswire)

The new infusion center at 363 West Big Beaver Road is IA's newest location in Michigan located close to I-75 across from Children's Hospital of Michigan.

Infusion Associates centers provide cost-effective infusion and injection therapies while prioritizing comfort and convenience for both pediatric and adult patients. Care is accessible 365 days a year by an experienced clinical team specializing in IV medications. Each center offers a home-away-from-home experience with reclining chairs, warm blankets, beverages, TV entertainment, and high speed internet.

"Our team is thrilled to join the community in Troy and further expand across the east side of Michigan," said John Crawford, director of operations with Infusion Associates. "This location marks our first step toward bringing high-quality care to residents across Metro Detroit in the places patients and their families live and work."

To expedite treatment and provide financial support, the company processes prior authorizations and works with financial assistance programs on behalf of each patient. Infusion Associates will continue to offer these patient-focused services and exemplary care as they open five additional locations before the end of 2022 in Novi, Macomb, East Lansing and Portage, Michigan as well as Toledo and Cleveland, Ohio.

Call (833) 394-0600 or visit Infusion Associates' website to request an appointment or refer a patient to the Troy location: www.infusionassociates.com/office-locations/troy-mi/

About Infusion Associates

Infusion Associates (IA) provides life enhancing therapies for patients with chronic conditions, such as gastrointestinal diseases or autoimmune disorders, in a warm and comfortable environment. Current infusion centers are located in Troy, Okemos, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, Grandville, Grand Haven, and Traverse City, Michigan as well as Plymouth, Minnesota. Infusion Associates provides both a patient and provider-friendly service that delivers high-quality patient care while also being the lowest cost provider of infusion therapy. For more information, please visit www.infusionassociates.com.

Contact: Betsy Lipzinski, Marketing Communications Manager

Phone: (616) 954-0600 ext. 133

Email: betsy.lipzinski@infusionassociates.com

Web: www.infusionassociates.com

