Front Raised Over $10M in Seed Funding to Change the Way You Invest in Crypto and Stock

Streamlined VC, WndrCo, Rembrandt VC, B3 Capital, CapitalX, Alumni Venture and Stonks Participate

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Front , an investment app where users can manage all their investments and assets in one place, today announced that it has raised additional $5.5M in seed funding after winning the FinTech competition at Stonks.com , bringing its total funding to more than $10M to date. This most recent round of fundraising is led by Streamlined VC and other investors like WndrCo (Jeff Katzenberg, ex-chairman of The Walt Disney Company and founder of DreamWorks ), Rembrandt VC , B3 Capital, CapitalX and Stonks, along with a few other notable VCs and angel investors. Early investors include Will Smith (Dreamers VC), B Capital Group , Plug and Play , and Alumni Venture.

Today on ProductHunt, Front also announced that trading is enabled for all users across connected brokerages and crypto accounts. Now, Front users can execute trades and manage investments across all their brokerage accounts in a single app. Having launched in August 2021, the Front app has recently surpassed $600M in connected assets. Front is integrated with over 150 brokerages, including popular platforms such as Robinhood, Coinbase, Ameritrade, and Alpaca, making it easy for the majority of retail investors to manage their entire portfolio in a single app.

"We are proud to support Front's drive for a streamlined investment solution that helps people make better investment decisions," said Ullas, General Partner of Streamlined VC. "We're very excited to help fuel Front's vision and unique position to help investors manage their aggregated portfolio in this digital-first world."

"Since launching Front in 2020, we've been focused on building a powerful investment app to better serve the needs of a new generation of investors," said Bam Azizi, CEO, and co-founder of Front Financial. "Gen-Z and Millennials are managing their lives on their phones, and they deserve a better solution that helps them to manage all their assets and investment data on the go all in a single app."

"Front is also market agnostic. We are here to help whenever investors need us, and our ability to help investors potentially improve their portfolio is not affected by a market downturn."

Front continues to expand its app's functionality to meet the needs of a new generation of investors. Its 40-person team is focused on delivering further integration with broker-dealers, crypto exchanges, and digital asset wallets globally this year.

Front continues to deliver powerful features to support mobile investment solutions by building products with clear goals of customization, connection, and a customer-focused approach.

About Front Financial, Inc.

Front is a platform offering portfolio and data aggregation across asset classes, (Equities, Crypto, Alts, NFTs, etc.) to help users see all of their assets in one place. As a companion app to Robinhood, Coinbase, Carta, OpenSea, and more, Front makes it easy to manage investments while on the go. Front is a super app for retail investors providing real-time read and execute integration with 150 broker dealers, marketplaces, exchanges and data providers. In addition to aggregation, Front provides to users a personalized experience, portfolio optimization insights, a Front Score, social investing, educational tools and real time market data. Get the free Front app for iOS and Android . Learn more at GetFront.com.

