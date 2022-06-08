eDreams ODIGEO hits 3 million members milestone with its innovative subscription program

After tripling its subscriber base in just one year, Prime, the world's first travel subscription service, has reached 3 million members

The continued and exponential growth of Prime is indicative of the company's success in evolving from a transaction-led business to a subscription-based model

New territories are planned to launch later this year, with the business on track to reach 7.25 million members in fiscal year 2025

BARCELONA, Spain, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eDreams ODIGEO, Europe's largest online travel company, the largest globally in terms of flights outside of China and one of the largest European e-commerce businesses today announced that its innovative travel subscription program, Prime, has reached another key milestone of three million members after tripling its subscriber base in just one year.

First launched in France in 2017, Prime is the first subscription service in the travel sector, offering subscribers across 9 countries access to exclusive discounts and promotions on flights, hotels and car hire. In addition to access to deals and travel itineraries that cannot be found elsewhere, Prime members also enjoy a more personalised experience and access to a 24/7 priority customer service hotline, making booking travel easier and more convenient.

The announcement follows the historic 'Prime Days' campaign held earlier this year, which marked the largest number of sales in a single day ever recorded in the business' 22-year history. The campaign, in its third edition, offered further discounts and better conditions to Prime members. On average, the participating airlines benefited from a two-fold increase in their booking volumes compared to the previous week.

Commenting on the milestone, Dana Dunne, CEO of eDreams ODIGEO, said: "We are incredibly proud to reach another historic milestone with Prime. The continuous and exponential growth of our subscriber base demonstrates the product's compelling offer and appeal to consumers. Our unique customer proposition offers the highest levels of convenience, personalisation, flexibility and choice to travellers worldwide. With Prime, we build long-lasting relationships with our customers and solve all of their travel needs throughout their journey, all while saving them time and money.

Everyone at eDreams ODIGEO has contributed to making this happen. Whether you're working in our coding, sales or customer service teams, our transition from a transaction-based business into a subscription company is delivering great results and it is a very exciting time to be part of our team. We are well on our way to achieving 7.25 million Prime subscribers in fiscal year 2025 and are excited for what the future holds."

Prime members have access to flights across 690 airlines and 2.1 million hotels worldwide, all at exclusive discounted fares.

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is one of the world's largest online travel companies and one of the largest e-commerce businesses in Europe. The business is the largest flight retailer globally, excluding China,and the largest in Europe. Under its four leading online travel agency brands – eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo – it serves more than 17 million customers per year across 44 markets. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, eDreams ODIGEO works with over 690 airlines and +2.1 million hotels. The business conceptualised Prime, the first subscription product in the travel sector which has attracted 3 million members since launching in 2017. The brand offers the best quality products and the widest choice of regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, dynamic packages, cruises, car rental services and travel insurance products to make travel easier, more accessible, and better value for consumers across the globe.

View original content:

SOURCE eDreams ODIGEO