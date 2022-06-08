DLaw Brings Their Experienced Employment Law Firm To Chico, CA.

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A top-ranking employment law firm, Davtyan Law Firm ( www.d.law ) is bringing its passion to help employees to Chico, California. DLaw initially opened in 2015 with the main goal of protecting the rights of the working class in the Los Angeles area. The team of DLaw attorneys focuses on helping people with employment issues, such as workplace harassment, discrimination, unpaid wages, and wrongful termination. Their dedication and experience is what sets them apart from other employment law firms in the area.

Opening an office in Northern California is important to Founder and Managing Attorney Emil Davtyan's ever-growing mission to provide California's workforce with accessible legal services.

DLaw also has offices in Los Angeles , San Diego , San Francisco , Fresno , and Sacramento to protect all Californians from abusive employers.

Since its inception in 2015, DLaw's 50-plus lawyers and staff have helped hundreds of thousands of California workers recover nearly $150 million from their employers. To date, the firm has helped pursue over 1,800 cases.

"Now, more than ever, people are seeing increased layoffs and tensions at work that can lead to potential discrimination and wrongful termination," said Emil Davtyan. "DLaw is passionate about helping employees learn more about their rights to prevent improper treatment in the workplace. It can feel very isolating to experience hardships at work, so DLaw's empathetic team will ensure you don't feel alone during the legal process."

DLaw's newest office is located adjacent to Chico's Downtown area at 527 Flume Street.

DLaw specializes in the following fields of employment law:

Wage & Hours Claims — California has strict laws regarding lunch breaks, rest breaks, overtime, expense reimbursements, off-the-clock work, minimum wage, etc. These laws change frequently and can be confusing.

Workplace Harassment & Discrimination — Employers are not allowed to discriminate or harass, based on certain protected classes such as race, age, and gender. In addition, California protects more classes including immigration status, sexual orientation and others.

Wrongful Termination — There are several types of wrongful termination including discrimination, contract violations, sexual harassment, and workplace retaliation.

Protected Leave Violations — California employees are entitled to a variety of protected leaves including FMLA (family and medical leave), new parental leaves, military service leave, and more. California's leave laws protect employees from unlawful discrimination, harassment, or retaliation as a result of requesting or taking protected leave. Employees have a right to take these kinds of leaves, and employers cannot take certain actions just because they exercised that right.

Workplace Retaliation — Workplace retaliation occurs when a business takes negative action against the employee who initially filed a complaint. If an employer punishes or fires an employee for exercising his or her employment rights, it is considered workplace retaliation and it may be illegal.

DLaw is a member of the California Lawyers Association, California Employment Lawyers Association, and National Employment Lawyers Association. The firm is a 4.5+ star consumer-rated firm with an A+ accreditation by BBB. The firm is driven by the mission of "Champion for California's Working Class." To fulfill its mission, DLaw provides free, no-obligation consultation and case evaluation services. If a case is valid, it's taken on contingency, meaning that a worker who sues has absolutely zero out-of-pocket costs regardless if they win or lose. And if they win, like a high percentage of DLaw clients, they share a percentage of the recovery funds.

Are you a California employee who is treated unfairly at work? If so, please call 888-TRY-DLAW, visit the www.d.law website or email info@davtyanlaw.com . A representative is standing by 7 days a week to help with your employment law legal needs.

