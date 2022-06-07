TOM FEENEY RETIRES FROM SAFELITE / BELRON

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Feeney, former president and CEO of Safelite and current Executive Chairman of Belron North America, today announced that he is fully retiring effective June 30.

Safelite Group logo (PRNewsfoto/Safelite Group) (PRNewswire)

In announcing his retirement, Tom shared that he is looking forward to spending time with his wife, Debra, and family and will continue his commitment to philanthropic service, and his mentorship of young leaders.

"Tom has been an extraordinary leader in Safelite and Belron, said Gary Lubner, CEO of Belron. He turned Safelite into a People Powered, Customer Driven business with a people-first philosophy that continues today. In addition to his leadership contributions, Tom's enthusiasm, camaraderie, focus on performance and love for the generations of Safelite associates have made him one of the great U.S. corporate leaders."

Feeney spent the last 35 years at Safelite. During his 14-year tenure as president and CEO, he was responsible for the significant growth of the business and a threefold increase in the number of associates. He set the company's vision for Safelite to be the greatest, most trusted and admired service brand.

Renee Cacchillo, who was named Feeney's successor as president and CEO of Safelite on December 6, 2021, commented that Tom's leadership was the catalyst for taking the business to where it is today. "On a personal note, I want to thank Tom for his passionate leadership influence and am very grateful to have personally been inspired by him. I know I speak on behalf of all Safelite associates in congratulating Tom on his milestone achievements over the past several decades and in wishing him all the best the future holds."

In recognition of his long-term service and contributions to the company, Feeney has been named Chairman Emeritus — Safelite.

About Safelite

Safelite is a multi-faceted vehicle glass and claims management service organization based in Columbus, Ohio, and operating company-owned facilities in 50 states. The company, which has been in business since 1947, is comprised of two major business operations: Safelite AutoGlass®, a vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration services provider and Safelite® Solutions, which offers fleet and insurance claims management services for vehicle glass and other claims. The company employs nearly 16,000 people throughout the United States. Safelite is a subsidiary of Belron®. Safelite AutoGlass is the largest vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration company under one brand in the world.

About Belron:

Operating in 37 countries across 6 continents through wholly-owned and franchise operations, Belron is home to around 29,000 employees who served 16 million customers in 2021. Belron is the world's leading vehicle glass repair and replacement group. Our market-leading brands include Carglass®, Safelite AutoGlass®, Autoglass® , Lebeau®, O'Brien®, Smith&Smith® and Speedy Glass®.

