Thrive Pet Healthcare & Scratch Ink Multi-Year Contract to Bring Cloud-based Point of Sale to 350+ Veterinary Practices

Thrive Pet Healthcare partners with fast-growing fintech, Scratch Financial, to bring cloud-based, omnichannel payment processing to its network of 350+ veterinary practices.

PASADENA, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scratch Financial is working to better connect medical practices with the clients they serve. Through client financing, omnichannel payment processing, text-to-pay features, cloud-based point of sale and more, Scratch provides partner clinics with the technology they need to serve more clients, and save time and money.

Thrive Pet Healthcare includes a network of over 350 acute, primary, and specialty veterinary care providers across the nation. Thrive felt like a long-term partnership with Scratch was a natural fit. This formal contract comes after 2 successful years of Scratch being Thrive's primary client financing option, where participating practices have used Scratch to help thousands of pets receive the care they need.

Through this partnership, Thrive aims to continue ensuring their practices are outfitted with convenient technology built for the needs of modern-day veterinary clinics.

"We believe in the power of technology to continue evolving the veterinary industry for the better," said Joseph McElmurry, VP of Supply Chain at Thrive Pet Healthcare. "Scratch's cutting-edge payment technology and incredibly collaborative team are helping our veterinary teams spend more time doing what they love. We are thrilled with what we've already accomplished together and are even more excited about what our teams will continue to achieve."

Some details of the partnership include:

Across Thrive Pet Healthcare network, Scratch will provide digital payment tools, terminal payments, and text-to-pay features to help practices save time and money.

Scratch will provide integrated offerings across Thrive's Practice Management Systems, such as Vetspire.

Scratch Plans will also be offered as a financing option at most locations, providing pet parents with a variety of payment plans starting at 0% APR.

When asked about the partnership, Scratch's CEO and Co-founder, John Keatley, had this to say, "In terms of client experience, there's a great deal of synergy between Scratch's omnichannel payments technology and client financing solution, so we're thrilled to see how this integration deepens our partnership with Thrive Pet Healthcare and their network of veterinary practices."

To learn more about Thrive Pet Healthcare, you can visit www.thrivepetcare.com/. To see if Scratch is a good fit for your practice, you can visit get.scratchpay.com. Signing up to offer Scratch is free and takes just two minutes.

Thrive Pet Healthcare is a leading veterinary service network that uniquely delivers a continuum of care to pet families and services to veterinary hospitals. With an industry-first membership program and over 350 acute, primary, and specialty providers, Thrive Pet Healthcare offers personalized, accessible care through every stage of a pet's life and health. The veterinarian-founded organization provides premier benefits for practice staff while elevating privately held veterinary hospitals with innovative service and technology solutions. By focusing on the needs and aspirations of veterinary care providers, Thrive Pet Healthcare is supporting the wellbeing of the industry and raising the national bar for veterinary excellence. Learn more about Thrive Pet Healthcare, please visit https://www.thrivepetcare.com/

Scratch is a financial technology company connecting patients and medical practices in the care now, pay later economy. Medical practices of every size, from independent practices to large enterprises, use Scratch's platform to operationalize payments and better connect to patients. Scratch aims to bring medical care access to humans and pets alike, so all can live healthy, happy lives.

