PINNACLE FERTILITY PARTNERS WITH IGENOMIX AS THEIR EXCLUSIVE GENETICS LABORATORY AND GENETIC COUNSELING PROVIDER

TAMPA, Fla., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinnacle Fertility (Pinnacle), the fastest-growing network of physician-centered fertility practices representing more than seven clinics and 20 locations nationwide, has partnered with Igenomix as their exclusive preimplantation genetics testing (PGT) laboratory and provider for genetic counseling services. Continuing Pinnacle's commitment to collaborative medical leadership and patient-first care, this strategic partnership was the result of the Medical Council's collective determination and offers patients an increased opportunity to find success in their family-building journey.

"Our Medical Director Council extensively studied the science behind major genetic labs to determine which would provide us with the best possible data to make key decisions. Bringing Igenomix on as our exclusive genetics provider for Pinnacle Fertility clinics continues to ensure that we meet our single guiding principle which is to provide the best patient outcomes possible," shares Dr. Richard Marrs, Chief Medical Director for Pinnacle Fertility.

With more than 15 years of experience, Igenomix is the global leader in reproductive genetics and focuses on quality, safety, and science to help healthcare professionals and patients detect genetic abnormalities before treatment, avoid implantation failure, and ensure patients achieve a healthy pregnancy.

"Pinnacle Fertility continues to set the standard in fertility care by bringing leading technology, integration and innovation to its suite of family building services. Partnerships with companies like Igenomix, who are committed though-leaders like we are, benefit our patients and those seeking to grow their families with the help world-class reproductive genetic testing and counseling services," says Andrew Mintz, CEO at Pinnacle Fertility.

PGT is an elective treatment option that can be used to identify embryos at risk of having a specific genetic or chromosomal condition and is available for patients at all fertility clinics within the Pinnacle network. Igenomix offers the most comprehensive portfolio of infertility treatments for genetics and was the first organization to launch non-invasive PGT-A services. Patients who choose to use PGT as part of their treatment plan receive complementary pre- and post-test genetic counseling to help guide and educate them on their options and results.

"Bringing Igenomix onboard is an exciting opportunity for our patients to seamlessly have access to genetic testing and counseling services, such as PGT at our fertility clinics," shares Dr. Dr. Priya Maseelall from Reproductive Gynecology and Infertility "The genetic counselors are perfectly integrated into our programs and champion our patients' success like we do."

Patients electing to use PGT, undergo in vitro fertilization (IVF) to create embryos, and then cells are removed from each embryo for genetic testing. Embryos with normal results are selected to be transferred into the uterus in hopes of achieving a pregnancy and delivering a child without a genetic condition. By utilizing PGT, genetic diseases can be prevented. In addition, studies have shown that PGT can not only improve success rates but also provide optimism and peace of mind during pregnancy and after birth.

Pinnacle Fertility is the nation's fastest-growing physician-centric fertility care platform, supporting high-performing fertility clinics and comprehensive fertility service providers nationwide. Under a united mission of fulfilling dreams by building families, Pinnacle clinics offer innovative technology and processes, compassionate patient care, and comprehensive fertility treatment services, ensuring families receive a high-touch experience on their path to parenthood.

Igenomix is a global leader in reproductive genetic testing with laboratories in 23 countries and assisting hundreds of thousands of patients per year worldwide. As part of Vitrolife Group, the company is recognized for its R&D expertise and quality of service. In the US, Igenomix has proven to be the best-in-class when comes to credibility, consistency on their results, automatization of their laboratories and the most important, patient care.

