Nativo Appoints Veteran Raquel Cadourcy As Companies First Chief Marketing Officer

Cadourcy to leverage publisher, agency and ad-tech experience to drive innovative go-to-market strategies centered on brand evolution as Nativo enters next phase of growth

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nativo, the most advanced content technology platform where advertisers and publishers distribute brand stories at scale, announced the expansion of the executive team with the appointment of their first Chief Marketing Officer, Raquel Cadourcy.

A seasoned marketer with over two decades of experience building leading brands, media and publisher platforms, Cadourcy will serve as a strategic thought leader to evangelize the Nativo brand. Leading the marketing organization, Cadourcy will act as a key executive business partner to the CEO of Nativo, Justin Choi.

"Nativo's robust storytelling platform is leveraged by a wide range of customers from brands, advertising agencies, publishers, PR agencies, and increasingly: apps and commerce companies," said Choi. "As such, we needed a seasoned thought leader and marketer who could connect strategically with our broad customer base and expand the visibility of our brand and mission. Raquel's unique experience across agencies, publishers, and ad-tech will be key in connecting these dots for us. We are excited to have her on board as we enter this next phase of growth at Nativo.

Cadourcy joins Nativo from Modern Luxury Media, the nation's largest luxury media company, acting as Chief Marketing Officer. She led the premium media platform and publisher in developing a new corporate brand and narrative, repositioning the company from a traditional publishing entity to an evolved media entity while improving customer acquisition and retention. Prior to her time at Modern Luxury, Cadourcy was Vice President of Marketing at Undertone, a leading ad-tech company, where she led global marketing strategy inclusive of experiential marketing, thought leadership, sponsorship opportunities, Public Relations, and the development of digital content plans. Cadourcy also spent ten years in business development and sales leadership roles at Merkle, working across all industry verticals.

"Over the course of my career, I have always found myself drawn to brands and platforms that exhibit an accelerator mindset, with ambitions for rapid growth," said Cadourcy. "It is clear that Nativo is primed to continue to disrupt the advertising industry with a platform that enables storytelling at scale in an authentic way. Nativo has a modern and progressive culture, one that I am proud to be a part of."

About Nativo

Nativo is redefining native advertising and sponsored content by creating meaningful consumer connections at scale for brands, publishers, applications and commerce. We make scalable and insightful storytelling with immersive content possible for brands. At the same time, our platform enriches monetization and the overall user experience for publishers, applications and commerce with exclusive formats and low latency serving. Nativo is focused on improving consumer experiences on the open web with integrated and brand safe ad formats and content executions. Learn more at www.nativo.com.

