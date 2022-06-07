Kaspien Holdings Inc. to Release Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

SPOKANE, Wash., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: KSPN) ("Kaspien" or the "Company"), a leading e-commerce marketplace growth platform, today announced it will release its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2022 after the market close on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Kaspien Logo (PRNewsfoto/Kaspien Holdings Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Kaspien will issue a press release including its financial results and business outlook as well as additional corporate updates. The Company also plans to file its quarterly SEC Form 10-Q on the same day. The release and filing will be made available via the Investor Relations section of Kaspien's website .

For questions or additional information, please contact Kaspien's investor relations team at KSPN@gatewayir.com or (949) 574-3860.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (f/k/a Trans World Entertainment Corporation) (NASDAQ: KSPN) is a leading, global e-commerce accelerator that deploys AI-driven software and end-to-end services to optimize and grow brands on Amazon, Walmart, Target, eBay, and other online marketplaces. Rebranded as Kaspien in 2020, the Company has spent more than a decade developing a marketplace growth platform of proprietary technologies that maximize supply chain resilience, optimize marketing, strengthen brand control, and provide predictive analytics. Serving a variety of brands, distributors, agencies and FBA aggregators, Kaspien accelerates growth by tailoring an extensive suite of seller services to its partners' dynamic e-commerce needs. The Company has a long track record of success, having served over 4,000 brands in 20 countries. Kaspien's mastery of the e-commerce space and commitment to rapid innovation has earned the trust of many leading brands. For more information, visit kaspien.com .

Company Contact

Ed Sapienza

Chief Financial Officer

(509) 202-4261

esapienza@kaspien.com

Media Contact

Gateway Group

Ryan Deloney

(949) 574-3860

KSPN@gatewayir.commailto:Ryan@gatewayir.com

Investor Relations Contact

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

(949) 574-3860

KSPN@gatewayir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kaspien Holdings Inc.