Underdogs Unite: Dan-O's Seasoning Sponsors Rich Strike at Belmont Stakes

Long shot Kentucky Derby winner, homegrown success story Dan-O's are a "Perfect Match"

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike races at the Belmont Stakes Saturday, he'll be backed by another underdog success story from the Bluegrass: Dan-O's Seasoning. The fast-growing, Louisville-based brand will serve as the exclusive sponsor for Rich Strike, the company announced today.

Dan-O's Founder, Dan Oliver, with Kentucky Derby Winner Rich Strike (PRNewswire)

"I know what it's like to be the long shot," said Dan Oliver, who ignored naysayers in 2015 and founded the all-natural seasoning company with just $8,000. "I couldn't think of a better partner than Rich Strike and his team. This horse has grit, determination, and an unstoppable spirit. He's shown everyone what a long shot can do when given the opportunity."

Dan-O's logo will adorn Rich Strike's blanket and trailer as well as the vests worn by trainer Eric Reed and the rest of the training team. Jockey Sonny Leon, also sponsored by Dan-O's, will sport the logo on his pants.

Rich Strike earned a spot in the Kentucky Derby the morning before the race and won with 80-to-1 odds. A relative newcomer to horse racing, Rick Dawson owner of Red-TR Racing, took a chance on the horse they affectionately call "Richie," claiming him in a maiden race last September. When looking for a sponsor, Dawson wanted to partner with a brand that understood what it meant to work hard, come from behind and win big.

"Rich Strike and Dan-O's - it's a perfect match," Dawson said. "Neither of us started as the biggest or most well-known, but we knew we had a good thing, and we never gave up. We're excited to see Rich Strike don the Dan-O's logo this weekend and win another one at the Belmont Stakes."

Oliver created the seasoning blend as a college student but didn't market it until 15 years later. After years of steady growth selling at trade shows and flea markets, Dan-O's turned to its "Plan B" marketing strategy, TikTok, when the pandemic hit in 2020. The company has seen explosive expansion ever since, landing on shelves in 7,800 stores nationwide – an almost 6,000% increase in retail availability in just two years.

