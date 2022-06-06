InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Pillow to Promote Hydration (CNH-101)

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to stay hydrated in bed without having to reach for a glass of water," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented the COMFY HYDRATOR. My design would provide convenient access to drinking water while resting."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to drink water/fluids while relaxing on a pillow. In doing so, it eliminates the need to drink from a traditional cup. As a result, it offers added comfort and relief from thirst and it enables the user to stay hydrated. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, patients, children, elderly individuals, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

