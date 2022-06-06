Domino’s® 50% Off Pizza Deal Is Back!

Menu-priced pizzas ordered online are half off this week

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Pizza, Inc., (NYSE: DPZ) the largest pizza company in the world, knows that pizza lovers always want the best deal, and starting today, they can take advantage of one so special, it hasn't been offered in more than two years! Hungry pizza fans can take advantage of 50% off menu-priced Domino's pizza when they order online between June 6-12.

"With wallets being squeezed and summer gatherings starting up, we thought this was a good time to bring back this tremendous deal," said Joe Jordan, Domino's president —U.S. and global services. "There's no better way to celebrate summer than by enjoying a delicious pizza by the pool or at a picnic. With half off pizza, everyone can celebrate with a food they love at a great price."

Domino's 50% off deal is available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through the following online ordering channels:

Domino's website ( dominos.com

Domino's ordering apps for iPad ® , iPhone ® , Android ™ and Kindle Fire ®

Domino's AnyWare ordering including through Google Home, Alexa, Slack and Facebook Messenger

The 50% off pizza deal is a great time to try some of Domino's great specialty pizzas, such as the ExtravaganZZa, MeatZZa or the Honolulu Hawaiian. Customers can order any size pizza or any of the crust varieties available at Domino's, including pan, Brooklyn, gluten-free or crispy thin crust.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 19,000 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $17.8 billion in 2021, with over $8.6 billion in the U.S. and over $9.1 billion internationally. In the first quarter of 2022, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.0 billion, with over $1.9 billion in the U.S. and nearly $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarter in 2022. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2021 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 75% of U.S. retail sales in 2021 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more. In 2019, Domino's announced a partnership with Nuro to further its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In mid-2020, Domino's launched a new way to order contactless carryout nationwide – via Domino's Carside Delivery®, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

