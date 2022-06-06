CF BANKSHARES INC., PARENT OF CFBANK NA, PROVIDES 2022 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS PRESENTATION

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CFBK) (the "Company"), the parent of CFBank, released a slide presentation in conjunction with its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 1, 2022, to provide additional information regarding the Company's 2021 and first quarter 2022 financial performance and condition. The slide presentation illustrates the growth in the Company, its continued strong credit quality and its key strategic initiatives. Some highlights include:

Strong loan growth leading to an annualized Loan CAGR of 31% from 12/31/2017-3/31/2022 .

Continuous growth in franchise value as proven by a 5-year tangible book value CAGR of 16%.

Strong Credit Quality as evidenced by a steady decline in Criticized and Classified Loans as a percentage of Total Loans from 1.96% at 12/31/2017 to 0.32% at 3/31/2022.

The Company encourages you to view the complete slide presentation, which is available at: https://investor.cfbankonline.com/news-events/presentations/default.aspx

About CF Bankshares Inc. and CFBank

CF Bankshares Inc. (the Company) is a holding company that owns 100% of the stock of CFBank, National Association (CFBank). CFBank is a nationally chartered boutique Commercial bank operating primarily in Four (4) Major Metro Markets: Columbus, Cleveland, and Cincinnati, Ohio, and Indianapolis, Indiana. The current Leadership Team and Board recapitalized the Company and CFBank in 2012 during the financial crisis, repositioning CFBank as a full-service Commercial Bank model. Since the 2012 recapitalization, CFBank has achieved a CAGR of nearly 25%.

CFBank focuses on serving the financial needs of closely held businesses and entrepreneurs, by providing comprehensive Commercial, Retail, and Mortgage Lending services presence. In all regional markets, CFBank provides commercial loans and equipment leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services, residential mortgage lending, and full-service commercial and retail banking services and products. CFBank is differentiated by our penchant for individualized service coupled with direct customer access to decision-makers, and ease of doing business. CFBank matches the sophistication of much larger banks, without the bureaucracy.

CFBank ranked #7 on American Banker's listing of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks based on 3-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2021 and has been recognized as a Small Cap All-Star performer by Piper Sandler in 2021, 2020, and 2019. CFBank is the only Ohio-based bank and one of only four banks in the country that have achieved this award for the past three consecutive years (2019, 2020 and 2021). In addition, CFBank was ranked #4 in Performance and #2 in Growth Strategy by Bank Director magazine based on 2020 performance and growth.

Additional information about the Company and CFBank is available at www.CF.Bank

View original content:

SOURCE CF Bankshares Inc.