Catch Hospitality Group’s CATCH STEAK Los Angeles Now Open

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the power team behind Catch Hospitality Group (CHG), Tilman J. Fertitta, Mark Birnbaum, and Eugene Remm officially opened the doors to their newest CATCH STEAK location, in the heart of West Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Known for its successful seafood & steak-centric restaurants, with locations in New York, Aspen, and Las Vegas, the Los Angeles opening comes off the heels of their most recent brand expansion in Aspen, Colorado.

"This is our sixth Catch Restaurant in the nation and second location in Los Angeles," said Tilman Fertitta, Catch Hospitality Group partner. "The support has been tremendous in L.A. and know Californians will enjoy this new steakhouse experience and menu. The indoor-outdoor dining element is unlike any other and we look forward to having locals and tourists experience this new concept."

Designed by the famed Rockwell Group, the restaurant is located in a prime 13,000 sq ft. flagship location on the world-famous Melrose Place. Just steps away from the original CATCH LA, CATCH STEAK LA is stationed on the unique corner of La Cienega Boulevard adjacent to premium retail including Balmain, Restoration Hardware, Bottega Veneta, Oscar de la Renta, and Jonathan Simkhai. The property features an expansive street-facing patio, wine room, main bar, dining room, garden room, and The Red Room, CATCH Steak's signature private dining room that overlooks the double-height main dining room. The space is a nod to LA's indoor-outdoor lifestyle with a glass brick entry façade adorned with climbing florals, a garden room with a wall of windows to accentuate the feeling of being in a greenhouse, and a dramatic indoor tree with lights. With an industrial-meets-nature aesthetic, the concept's Meatpacking NYC roots are complemented by rich wood and blackened metal accents with moments of lush greenery and garden-like spaces.

"We are truly excited to be able to bring our steakhouse experience to Melrose Place. With the success of CATCH around the corner, we've been fortunate enough to become part of the fabric of this neighborhood and we look forward to being able to bring something new to our guests in this market," said Mark Birnbaum, one of three Catch Hospitality Group partners.

Executive Chef Erik Piedrahita, under the direction of Corporate Chef Michael Vignola and Culinary Director John Beatty, have tailored a menu to feature a curated collection of the world's best steak cuts along with iconic, catch-style dishes. With quality and a something-for-everyone appeal, the menu features a robust steak program with classic cuts, dry-aged selections, American and Japanese Wagyu and large format cuts that are meant to be shared for the table. CATCH STEAK LA is one of the few restaurants nationally to have an official Kobe license from Japan, which allows for a unique table-side Beef Sommelier experience with the "Flight of Three" offering. Additional steak highlights include: the 8 oz. Imperial Wagyu Filet "the best filet in America," according to Chef Vignola and the 40 oz. Prime Tomahawk.

"We're very excited to be back on the West Coast and to bring our special CATCH STEAK team to Los Angeles," said Eugene Remm, one of three Catch Hospitality Group partners.

Meeting a wide variety of preferences, CATCH STEAK LA offers a thoughtful selection of non-steak, vegetarian and vegan options, including a Vegetarian Chicken Parm with a plant-based cutlet and old-school red sauce (vegan upon request), Wild Dover Sole with a lemon-caper emulsion and a Spicy Gigli with Aged Pecorino. Signature Classics, Raw and Rolled options round out the menu with must-try dishes including Crispy Potato Croquettes with Creme Fraiche & Osetra Caviar; Bluefin Tuna Tartare with Calabrian Chile, Cured Egg Yolk & Carta de Musica Chip; Papa's Spicy Baked Clams with Nduja Butter and Burnt Lemon; and The "Lobster Roll" - honoring traditional sushi techniques, with a Catch Steak spin - with Maine Lobster, Avocado, Yuzu-Chili Ponzu, Crispy Fingerling, and Chili Butter Bone Marrow drizzled tableside.

CATCH STEAK LA is open for dinner

MON – SUN: 5:30PM – 12:00AM

CATCH STEAK in Los Angeles, California is located at 8490 Melrose Place.

For more information, visit www.catchrestaurants.com.

970-452-8080

About CATCH Hospitality Group

Catch Hospitality Group partners Tilman Fertitta, Mark Birnbaum, and Eugene Remm have propelled globally influenced seafood restaurant CATCH (2011) from a standalone NYC flagship to an international phenomenon with successful locations in Los Angeles, Aspen and Las Vegas at the ARIA Resort & Casino, along with sister concept CATCH STEAK, which opened its premiere NYC location in fall 2019 followed by an Aspen outpost in 2021, and a Los Angeles counterpart in June 2022.

