Purpose-Centered Approach to Wellbeing Meets the Moment -- Fuels Record Growth for Kumanu

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumanu, a purpose-centered wellbeing company, today announced record performance in key areas of the business. With a diverse roster of new and returning customers, Kumanu is experiencing growth across multiple industry sectors and is positioned to carry the momentum forward into the next year despite potential macroeconomic headwinds.

"We tend to attract and retain like-minded customers and courageous leaders looking for a wellbeing reboot," said Eric Zimmerman, Chief Innovation and Commercialization Officer. "It's part of the reason why we've achieved 100% client retention over the last two years. More than that, though, our wellbeing platform is unique in how customizable and immersive the experience is, from implementation to utilization. We're not just dropping a mobile app on an already stressed HR team — we become a part and an extension of their organization's culture."

In the first quarter alone, Kumanu added new clients in a diverse array of industries, representing healthcare, technology, consulting & services, and insurance. And key to future growth for Kumanu is flexibility across client size segments, with current clients ranging from 500 to 200,000 lives, showcasing the dynamic and scalable nature of the Kumanu platform.

"Our own research with C-suite and HR buyers confirms what others have reported: that the status quo of wellbeing is broken," said Dr. Vic Strecher, Founder and CEO of Kumanu, who is analyzing national data on the changing landscape. "Less than one in five HR leaders say their current wellbeing strategies are working, most of them are tired of relying on incentives, and a growing number are recognizing the need to address both Personal and Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) factors. Until now, there was no easy way to do it in a unified manner."

Baystate Health and PlanSource are among the new Kumanu clients ramping up to launch the platform's latest iteration that harnesses intrinsic motivation while providing new ways to address dignity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the coming months.

"It's time to evolve from traditional wellness models and close the gaps in wellbeing, and we were thrilled to find Kumanu when we did," said Sharon Brand, Chief People Officer at PlanSource. "We prioritize building resiliency and engaging our employees in what matters to them in life and work. We see the value of Kumanu to invest in our own employees and additionally are bringing this offering to our marketplace for customers to leverage for their own employees as well," added Brand.

"With this new partnership we are able to offer solutions that address the root cause challenges impacting employees' mental health and overall wellbeing," said Yvonne Diaz, Baystate Health's Director of Benefits. "Kumanu is helping us create a stronger culture that values wellbeing. That's a much different angle than other platforms out there."

Kumanu transforms how organizations approach the emotional and social wellbeing of their workforce by addressing root causes missed in traditional programs. By blending neuroscience and behavior design into digital and live experiences, we help people live with purpose, connect to opportunities, and bring their best selves into each day. Forward-thinking organizations use our customizable platform and consultative process to create a more authentic experience that builds stronger business performance and a more connected culture. For more information about Kumanu, visit www.kumanu.com.

