Troutman Pepper Expands National Privacy Practice with Addition of Partner Brent Hoard

Marc Loewenthal Also Joins as Cybersecurity, Privacy Contract Attorney

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran data privacy and cybersecurity attorney Brent Hoard (FIP, CIPP/US, and CIPM) has joined Troutman Pepper's national Privacy + Cyber Practice Group as a partner based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He joins the firm from Fenwick & West LLP. Hoard is the fourth privacy-focused partner to join the firm this year — Kamran Salour, Kim Phan, and Jim Koenig began in January, March, and April, respectively.

Brent Hoard, Partner, Troutman Pepper (PRNewswire)

"As we continue to grow our Privacy + Cyber Practice to meet and anticipate client needs, we are excited to welcome Brent to the dynamic team," said John West, chair of the firm's Business Litigation Department. "His privacy expertise, particularly in healthcare, HIPAA, M&A, and global compliance program development, is highly sought after."

A Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP), Hoard is a recognized leader in the space. He has helped an array of clients — from Fortune 50 to early-stage innovators — to protect and maximize the value of their data through assessment, development, implementation and enhancement of their privacy, information security, risk management, and HIPAA programs. Hoard is also a trusted advisor on privacy and information security matters in M&A and investment transactions. His expertise spans a variety of industries, including technology, social media, healthcare, pharma and life sciences, digital health, internet, retail, insurance/reinsurance, fintech, and travel/hospitality.

"I am delighted to join Troutman Pepper, which has demonstrated a commitment to client service and leading capabilities to address complex and evolving privacy and data protection issues," Hoard said. "I look forward to partnering with my new colleagues to deliver comprehensive privacy, cybersecurity, and incident response services for our clients."

Hoard earned his JD from Indiana University School of Law – Bloomington and his bachelor's degree in economics from Stanford University. Before the start of his professional career, he pitched in the Minnesota Twins organization from 1998 to 2004 and was a member of the Twins' 40-Man Major League Roster in 2003.

Consulting and industry veteran Marc Loewenthal also joins Troutman Pepper's expanding privacy practice this month. Loewenthal, who is based in Colorado, has served as an industry privacy and security officer and has extensive experience in compliance and operational risk management. He has advised major financial and technology institutions on a wide range of consumer compliance related matters including privacy and information/cybersecurity, mortgages and home equity loans, credit cards, payments and digital currency, bank secrecy act and anti-money laundering, and third-party outsourcing of operations related functions.

Troutman Pepper's Privacy + Cyber Practice Group applies a deep understanding of technology, the law, and its practical implications to help clients protect and manage the privacy and security of their data. Clients depends on the team for assistance with a full range of cybersecurity, information governance, and privacy matters, from the creation of data privacy and cybersecurity policies through major investigations and litigation.

The national practice effectively guides clients through the ever-evolving challenges involved with their use of technology in their businesses, including the collection and use of regulated information. Troutman Pepper combines its core strengths in regulatory compliance, litigation, and corporate law to work with clients to develop innovative and thoughtful frameworks to address potential and actual privacy issues as well as threats to the security of their data and to mitigate the impact of disputes and governmental investigations.

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from start-ups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

Troutman Pepper logo (PRNewsfoto/Troutman Pepper) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP