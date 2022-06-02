TOCA FOOTBALL BECOMES THE LARGEST INDOOR SOCCER CENTER OPERATOR IN NORTH AMERICA

COSTA MESA, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TOCA Football, Inc. (TOCA), a leading soccer training and entertainment company, today announced that it has become the largest indoor soccer center operator in North America through a strategic partnership with Blue Sky Sports Center which currently operates four indoor sports venues in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. This metropolitan region has become an important hub for TOCA following the opening of TOCA Mansfield indoor soccer center last year and recent announcement of TOCA Social, the world's first soccer entertainment and dining venue, to open in the Dallas Design District in 2023.

"We are delighted to be bringing TOCA's cutting-edge training technology and immersive experiences to players of all abilities to improve their game and to have fun. Dallas has a strong soccer and entertainment culture and we are committed to building enduring relationships in this community," said Yoshi Maruyama, TOCA CEO. "Becoming the largest operator of indoor soccer centers in North America is an important milestone, but TOCA has a greater mission, to inspire everyone to play the beautiful game and to be an integral and indispensable part of global soccer."

TOCA plans to acquire an additional 20 soccer centers in key US markets by the end of the year and to open three additional TOCA Social entertainment venues in 2023 after the successful opening of its first location at the iconic The O2 in London last summer.

"TOCA's training regimen is a game changer for player development and its culture of inclusivity and focus on fun align with our values. TOCA has an incredible track record of opening new centers while respecting the local soccer culture. I am so excited to welcome the next chapter for the Blue Sky community I've dedicated the last 22 years to build," said Peter Brody, owner of Blue Sky Sports Center.

TOCA was founded in 2016 by two-time U.S. World Cup and former MLS and English Premier League midfielder Eddie Lewis. TOCA is led by a world-class management team and its's Board of Directors is comprised of transformative leaders from the sports industry including Erik Anderson, former Executive Chairman and CEO of Topgolf, Abby Wambach, US Women's National Champion, Celeste Burgoyne, lululemon President Americas, and Julie Haddon, former NFL head of consumer marketing.

ABOUT TOCA FOOTBALL, INC

TOCA Football, Inc. is a leading technology-enabled soccer training and entertainment company. TOCA has two divisions that comprise its global portfolio: TOCA Soccer, the largest operator of indoor soccer centers across North America, and TOCA Social, the world's first entertainment and dining experience built around immersive soccer-based game play, with a first venue at the iconic The O2 in London, and multiple venues opening globally in 2023. TOCA provides authentic soccer experiences that inspire everybody to play the world's most popular sport.

