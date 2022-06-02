Luminate Home Loans Announces Paul Schuster as Divisional Vice President

MINNEAPOLIS, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luminate Home Loans, a top-producing people-first mortgage company, is excited to announce Paul Schuster as its new Divisional Vice President. Schuster's new professional home will be located at Luminate's Headquarters in Minneapolis, Minn.

Schuster has been an active leader in the mortgage industry for the past 31 years and was recognized by the Minnesota Mortgage Association in 2021 with a Lifetime Achievement Award. As a company, Luminate is focused on people, growth, consistency, and clarity, so bringing Schuster onto the team was an easy decision.

"It has always been my goal to be part of something bigger, to be a part of a company where alignment is evident and real," said Schuster. "I'm excited to be joining Luminate where I know we'll be able to grow and be proud of building something bigger and better—together."

Schuster is passionate and humble about his work and truly enjoys helping valued clients achieve (or improve) their homeownership goals. He also values strategic relationships and strongly believes that communication and understanding are paramount to success, effectiveness, and fulfillment, which aligns with Luminate's core values.

"Bringing Paul on to our team was a no-brainer," said Eric Lovins, President of Luminate Home Loans. "We are extremely honored and grateful to be welcoming him as he is an exceptional talent, leader, and addition to our growing team. We know he'll make a positive impact on our organization as a whole, and we can't wait to see what comes next!"

Luminate Home Loans is a national mortgage lending company that has been in business since 1998. Luminate's mission is to help unlock people's full potential through finances and to make lending approachable by bringing transparency and consistency to every part of the client experience. Luminate's headquarters are located in Minneapolis, Minn.

