iWave Launches AI Powered Prospect Lists

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, today announced the launch of Prospect Lists, a new feature that reimagines prospecting in the nonprofit space. The company's unique approach helps development teams find more prospective donors in less time, improve the lead quality throughout the donor pipeline, and raise more money.

iWave, the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution (CNW Group/iWave) (PRNewswire)

iWave's proprietary AI-powered technology identifies individuals who are an ideal fit and uncovers deep insights

Some of the biggest pain points facing fundraising professionals are prospect identification and qualification. Identifying prospective donors who are a good fit is a time-consuming and manual process that is plagued with guesswork and missed opportunities. Bad data is also a significant challenge in donor prospecting because it breeds bad leads and delivers disappointing results.

Development teams know that the key to a healthy prospect pipeline is starting with a high-quality list of potential donors who are interested in supporting their mission. But while other solutions use a one-size-fits-all approach to develop prospect lists, iWave tailors its approach to cater to all sorts of different organizations and missions.

"At iWave, we are focused on developing cutting-edge solutions that enable nonprofits to build a better world, faster," said Ross Beattie, President and CEO at iWave. "With the launch of Prospect Lists, we're putting the power of AI and big data behind every fundraising team and reimagining one of the most important steps in the donor funnel. Having the ability to identify strong donor candidates means that development teams can prioritize their efforts and spend less time researching and more time cultivating the right prospects."

iWave's proprietary AI-powered technology evaluates billions of philanthropic and wealth indicators to identify individuals who are an ideal fit and uncover deep insights that enable nonprofits to take action right away. And because iWave connects to comprehensive sources of wealth, philanthropic, and biographical data, fundraising professionals have all the information they need for a 360-degree view of their prospects, including accurate contact information.

This feature complements other recent iWave innovations that have positioned iWave as the most innovative fundraising intelligence platform in the industry. Once a prospect list has been built, users can set Smart Alerts to automatically monitor target prospective donors for new intelligence and receive alerts in real-time—ensuring that decisions and actions are based on the most up-to-date and accurate information. Users can also leverage iWave Connections to identify other individuals who are linked to their prospects and grow their network.

About iWave:

iWave , the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence solution, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify, and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave's intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry's highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Many of the largest education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations in the World, rely on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.

Nonprofit prospecting, reimagined. (CNW Group/iWave) (PRNewswire)

iWave’s proprietary AI-powered technology evaluates billions of philanthropic and wealth indicators to identify individuals who are an ideal fit and uncover deep insights that enable nonprofits to take action right away. (CNW Group/iWave) (PRNewswire)

iWave's new AI Prospecting feature (CNW Group/iWave) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iWave