Clinical Results Indicate that REVIAN® RED May Serve as a Treatment for Central Centrifugal Cicatricial Alopecia (CCCA) in African American Women

Study Results Unveiled at the Society for Investigative Dermatology 2022 Annual Meeting

DURHAM, N.C., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REVIAN Inc., an aesthetic medical technology company dedicated to stimulating the body's natural processes to rejuvenate hair and skin with light, today announced promising results from a study using the REVIAN RED System to treat patients with Central Centrifugal Cicatricial Alopecia (CCCA) were presented at the Society for Investigative Dermatology Annual Meeting by researchers at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine. With no known cure, CCCA is a form of scarring hair loss that predominately affects women of African descent. CCCA is thought to have environmental, genetic, and inflammatory components.

"To our knowledge, this is the first study evaluating the use of low-level light therapy for CCCA management and we were excited to partner with the Revian team to evaluate a treatment for this devastating condition", said Dr. Amy McMichael M.D., Chair and Professor of Dermatology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. "In my opinion, the Revian Red system is showing promising results for a complex disease for which we have no treatment options."

REVIAN RED uses a patented combination of two wavelengths of LED light (620 nm and 660 nm) to stimulate the production and release of nitric oxide (NO), increase local blood flow, reduce inflammation, and inhibit DHT production which provides the right environment for new hair growth. African American women with a biopsy-proven diagnosis of stage II-IV CCCA were enrolled in the prospective clinical trial conducted by the Center for Dermatology Research, Department of Dermatology at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine. All patients were required to be on a stable treatment regimen for at least three months prior to enrollment, and regimens were kept constant throughout the study period. The mean age of patients was 53.4 years old (38-69), the average duration of disease was 12 years, and baseline stages of disease severity ranged from IIB-IVA. Each patient was instructed to use the REVIAN RED all-LED treatment cap for a standard treatment of 10 minutes per day. Patients' hair loss was assessed with follow-up visits at 2, 4, and 6-months using digital photography, patient self-assessments of symptoms, and clinician evaluations of severity.

The following study results were reported:

Decreased loss of follicular openings and breakage in 75% of patients

Follow-up imaging revealed short, regrowing vellus hairs and minimal inter and perifollicular scale

75% of patients had improved Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI) at the end of the study

80% of the patients completed the study

No side effects reported

Overall, patient satisfaction with treatment was high, with patients referring to the REVIAN RED treatment system as a convenient, safe, and effective option for their hair loss.

About REVIAN RED

The REVIAN RED System is an FDA cleared, wireless wearable cap controlled by a mobile "smart" app that functions to provide a hair loss treatment for men and women using LED light. The patented dual-band, LED technology provides broader scalp coverage and better skin penetration than red lasers used in low level laser therapy (LLLT). Dual wavelengths of LED light facilitate and accelerate scalp healing, allowing the body to renew cells associated with hair growth and retention.

Indications for use: The REVIAN RED System is indicated to treat androgenetic alopecia and to promote hair growth in males who have Norwood-Hamilton classifications of IIa–V patterns of hair loss and to treat androgenetic alopecia and promote hair growth in females who have Ludwig-Savin Scale I-1 to I-4, II-1, II-2 or frontal patterns of hair loss; both with Fitzpatrick Skin Types I–IV.

About REVIAN

REVIAN is an aesthetic medical technology innovator dedicated to stimulating the body's natural processes to rejuvenate hair and skin with light. We create products that precisely deliver light and allow people to experience its regenerative potential in the convenience of their own home. We are committed to partnering with health-care providers and other caring professionals to deliver meaningful results, backed by scientific data. For more information, visit www.revian.com

REVIAN Inc., headquartered in Durham, is an operating subsidiary of KNOW Bio, LLC.

