ADRIANO SCHMID JOINS PBS KIDS AS VICE PRESIDENT OF CONTENT

ARLINGTON, Va., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PBS has named Adriano Schmid to serve as Vice President of PBS KIDS Content. In this role, Schmid will oversee the PBS KIDS Content team and the network's full content library. In addition, he will be responsible for expanding PBS KIDS' robust multi-platform content strategy to meet the evolving needs of the PBS KIDS audience. This will include identifying new industry talent, fostering relationships with current producers and partners, and supporting development of new approaches to content production on emerging platforms. He will join the team on June 13 and will report to Sara DeWitt, SVP and General Manager of PBS KIDS.

Schmid, a media veteran with more than 20 years' experience, comes to PBS from Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., where he most recently focused on multi-lingual programming in both Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets. There, he developed and produced curriculum-based projects for preschool-age audiences in the non-fiction, live-action & animation long-form genres. Schmid also supervised the creation of short and digital kids' content, such as e-books, games and webisodes.

Some of his most recent projects include "Ba Da Bean," a children's comedy series that explores the sometimes-invisible connection between art and STEM, and the Latin American hit series "Mini Beat Power Rockers," a CG-animated show with a strong music appreciation curriculum. In addition, he has led the network's editorial supervision on popular co-productions "Agent Binky" and "Earth to Luna." Schmid's contribution to children's entertainment has been recognized with awards such as the Pulcinella award for the ground-breaking "Papernauts" (2018) and the Cine Golden Eagle Award (2014) for "Doki." He is also a four-time International Emmy Award nominee (2015-2018).

"We're thrilled to welcome Adriano to PBS. His extensive background, focus on educational, diverse, and accessible kids' content, and deep respect for the PBS KIDS legacy and mission make him a strong addition to our team. Adriano will bring a great new perspective to the team as we continue to build and expand on the ways in which we serve children, families, and communities across the country," said DeWitt.

"PBS KIDS brings such a unique proposition: combining the directive to embrace different styles, formats, points of view and voices, together with an unwavering commitment to creating content with a purpose. It's an honor to join this amazing team and work on this growing family of beloved characters. I am delighted to have the opportunity to continue my work empowering children to connect, learn and have fun," said Schmid.

Prior to joining Discovery Inc., Schmid worked on factual and lifestyle programming, oversaw on-air promotion, and worked in production for HBO Brazil. He received an MFA in Screenwriting from the University of Miami and a bachelor's degree in Business from Fundação Getúlio Vargas.

