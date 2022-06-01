VOLT® Lighting Announces the Appointment of John DiNardi as President

TAMPA, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VOLT® Lighting ("Volt" or the "Company") announced today that it has appointed John DiNardi to the position of President. Mr. DiNardi will take over the day-to-day operations from Founder Alan Brynjolfsson, who will move into the role of CEO and Executive Strategy Advisor.

Prior to joining Volt, Mr. DiNardi served as CEO of CM Partner USA where he led the North American divisions in the design, development, and manufacturing of electronic products, assemblies, and leading-edge technology. Mr. DiNardi brings over 30 years of experience in the electronics and lighting industries, having held executive roles at Hubbell Lighting and Ideal Industries. In addition to his list of accomplishments, he holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from Vanderbilt University.

Regarding Mr. DiNardi's acceptance of the position, Mr. Brynjolfsson stated, "John is the consummate executive entrepreneur with deep expertise in industrial manufacturing and a track record of driving growth within organizations. These qualities will be a tremendous asset to Volt as we continue to scale our business and build for the future. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with John, and we look forward to growing under the care of his leadership."

Mr. DiNardi remarked, "Over the past 14 years, Volt has built an exceptional reputation for innovation and e-commerce disruption in the global lighting industry. It is an honor to join the organization, and I look forward to working with the team. We will continue to build on the strong foundation laid by Alan, with a commitment to flawless execution, quality, and innovation."

About VOLT® Lighting: Headquartered in Tampa, FL, VOLT® Lighting manufactures and distributes quality outdoor lighting products and systems. VOLT® is one of the world's largest manufacturers of professional landscape lighting with distribution centers across the United States. With a passion and focus on quality and innovation, VOLT® has built its exceptional reputation with a keen focus on customer satisfaction by offering quick delivery, a lifetime warranty, superior product quality, and dependable customer support. For more information, visit www.voltlighting.com or contact the company at 813-978-3700.

