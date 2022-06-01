SVT Robotics and Locus Robotics Partner to Accelerate AMR Integration and Deployment in Fulfillment Warehouses

NORFOLK, Va. and WILMINGTON, Mass., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVT Robotics, whose software accelerates the deployment of industrial robotics, and Locus Robotics, an industry leader in autonomous mobile robots for warehouse fulfillment, have joined forces to accelerate the integration of Locus' multi-bot AMR fulfillment solution in fulfillment warehouses.

(PRNewsfoto/Locus Robotics) (PRNewswire)

SVT Robotics partnered with Locus Robotics to develop and launch a pre-built integration connection between SVT's SOFTBOT® Platform and Locus to shorten integration time and complexity.

"Locus customers can now rapidly integrate and deploy Locus Robotics solutions without lengthy custom code development," said A.K. Schultz, CEO of SVT Robotics. "The connectivity from the SOFTBOT Platform to LocusBots technology enables warehouses to fully integrate Locus AMRs in just a matter of days to begin optimizing their productivity and efficiency much more quickly."

"Fast and seamless WMS integration is a key element in Locus's ability to deploy quickly and flexibly in both existing and greenfield warehouses," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "SVT's expertise in integrating the Locus solution with all WMS platforms will help us deliver even faster ROI for our customers and drive the digital transformation of today's fulfillment warehouse."

"Kenco's collaboration with SVT and Locus Robotics has made deploying autonomous mobile robots seamless, significantly easier, and faster," said Kristi Montgomery, Vice President, Innovation, Research & Development, Kenco. "As we add robotics to additional sites, being able to be up and running in weeks vs. months is a critical growth factor to enable delivery of high productivity for all of our customers."

Locus Robotics' industry-leading autonomous mobile robotics fulfillment solution enables brands, retailers, and third-party logistics (3PL) operators to easily meet steadily increasing consumer demand for e-commerce, retail, omnichannel, and manufacturing order fulfillment. LocusBots work collaboratively with workers, doubling or tripling productivity of both outbound (picking) fulfillment and inbound (putaway/replenishment while lowering labor recruitment, training, and retention costs.

Both companies will have booths at Automate Show 2022, running in Detroit from June 6th – 9th. At booth 632, SVT Robotics will host live demos of end-to-end integrations in just 15 minutes, while at booth 4932, Locus will feature live order picking and putaway demos.

About SVT Robotics

SVT Robotics is an enterprise software company that's revolutionizing robot deployments in the warehousing and manufacturing industries. SVT's SOFTBOT Platform enables companies to integrate any robot, automation, IoT device, or human productivity tool for any task in just days or weeks. Learn more and join the revolution at svtrobotics.com . Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2x – 3x, with less labor compared to traditional piece handling systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses of global customers such as CEVA, DHL, Boots, GEODIS, GXO, Whiplash, Verst Logistics, Radial, and others to efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding fulfillment environments, easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, instantly transforming productivity without transforming the warehouse. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com .

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

SVT Robotics and Locus Robotics have made deploying autonomous mobile robots seamless for Kenco (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Locus Robotics