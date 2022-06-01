Skål International USA Names Jim Dwyer 2022 Bill Sweet Member of Distinction Recipient

AWARDS ALSO PRESENTED TO PREVIOUS WINNERS VALERIE DAVIS AND ALTON HAGEN

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every now and then, Skål International USA finds a member that epitomizes what Skål stands for and has devoted their energies to making the organization even better than it was before. At the recent NASC meeting held in Orlando, Skål USA bestowed their top honor, "The 2022 Bill Sweet Member of Distinction Award," to Jim Dwyer of Skål International New Jersey. This distinction is given to a Skål International USA member recognized for their time and dedication to the Skål movement as a "Trusted Voice in Tourism" and an outstanding community leader. Jim Dwyer epitomizes that description.

Jin Dwyer of Skål New Jersey, left, was named the 2022 Skål USA Bill Sweet Member of Distinction Recipient. In its first in person event since 2019, previous winners Valerie Davis of Skål Hawaii who was named the recipient in 2021, and Alton Hagen of Skål Kansas City, who was given the honor in 2020, were also given their awards. (PRNewswire)

Jim Dwyer has spent the last fifty years in the hospitality industry. He spent the first 30+ years with the airlines before moving on to the cruise lines and the group tours. In 1993, Jim joined Skål in Toledo before moving to the Detroit Club and then onto New Jersey. "After attending NAASC in Calgary in 2005, I realized that Skål was more than just dining with friends once a month and sharing stories," Jim said when he met members from around the world at that meeting. "The passion and dedication I saw opened my eyes to Skål's global networking possibilities and how it could help me professionally and personally," and he hit the ground running after that.

"It was overwhelmingly unanimous in Skal USA's appointment of our past president Jim Dwyer for the 2022 Bill Sweet Award," said Richard Scinta, President of Skål USA. "Jim is one of the biggest Skal advocates that I know. Everyone he meets sees him as a friend within the first 5 minutes of their initial meeting. Congratulations, Jim; we are proud of you as a fellow Skålleague!"

Jim spent the last six years devoting his time to the Skål USA Executive Committee, with his tenure culminating last year as President. He is still donating his time to the membership committee to this day, sharing his passion for travel and love for the world's oldest and most significant tourism organization. When he's not promoting Skål to every person he sees, he can be found on the mic as a member of The Bantry Boys; an Irish Folk Band founded in 1981.

The meeting earlier this month was the first time Skål had been able to hold a face-to-face meeting since 2019 due to the pandemic. Skål USA took the time to present an actual award to Valerie Davis, Skål Hawaii, who took home the honor in 2021, and Alton Hagen, Skål Kansas City, who was awarded the distinction in 2020, as both of those awardees took place virtually. The time and effort all these individuals have given to Skål International USA is exemplary.

Skål International is the world's largest global network of Tourism Professionals promoting Tourism, Business, and Friendship worldwide since 1934. Its members are Directors and Executives of the Tourism sector who relate to each other to address common interest issues, improve a business network, and promote destinations. Skål International has nearly 12,500 members in 318 clubs in 96 countries around the world. Skål International USA is currently the largest National Committee in Skål International, with over 1,500 members in 43 clubs nationwide. For more information about Skål International and membership, please visit: https://www.usa.skal.org. Contact: Pam Davis, 808-225-8229, info@skalusa.org.

New Logo for SKAL USA (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skal International USA