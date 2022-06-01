NeoTX announces successful first stage completion of its Phase 2a clinical trial of naptumomab estafenatox (NAP), in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

REHOVOT, ISRAEL, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoTX Therapeutics (NeoTX), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology drug development company, announced today the successful completion of the first stage of a Simon 2 stage Phase 2a clinical trial of naptumomab estafenatox (NAP), in combination with docetaxel in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have been previously treated with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors (CPIs). The patients were treated with NAP (10 μg/kg/day x 4, days 1-4) and with docetaxel 75mg/m2, on day 5. The first stage of this trial required a minimum of two responses out of ten patients and the second stage is now enrolling.

"These early observations are encouraging as patients with advanced disease previously treated with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors have limited treatment options and new alternatives are needed. In addition, this clinical milestone occurs just as the acquisition of InterX has been recently completed, adding a computer-aided drug discovery arm (CADD) to the pre-clinical and clinical capabilities of NeoTX. So, this has been a crucial time for us" said Asher Nathan, CEO of NeoTX. "NeoTX's drug discovery capabilities are strengthened by a world-class team that includes three Nobel Laureates. InterX technologies have the potential to significantly increase the speed of drug discovery. InterX also provided a pipeline that includes an oral PD-L1 inhibitor, which aligns with our current development plan of investigating NAP in combination with CPIs in various indications."

About NeoTX

NeoTX is a vertically integrated clinical-stage immuno-oncology drug development company with innovative drug discovery technologies. It is developing targeted anticancer immunotherapies utilizing its proprietary Tumor Targeted Superantigen (TTS) platform. TTS binds a genetically engineered bacterial determinant to the tumor surface while simultaneously activating and expanding tumor specific immune cells that are then redirected from the periphery to the tumor to mount an immune response. The company's lead TTS molecule, naptumomab estafenatox (NAP) is currently in clinical development for advanced solid tumors: clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03983954, and clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04880863. NeoTX's computer aided drug discovery (CADD) subsidiary utilizes groundbreaking technology to dramatically decrease drug discovery times. For more information, please visit www.neotx.com

Media Contact:

Aviram Uzi

Head of PR and Communications

Gelbart-Kahana Investor Relations

aviram@gk-biz.com

+972-525329103

Investor Contact:

Robert Harow, CFOO

NeoTX Holdings, Ltd

robert@neotx.com

+1 609-718-2305 x204

+ 972 3 912 5853 x204

View original content:

SOURCE NeoTX