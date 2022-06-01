Cryptocurrency Trading Platform HyperTrader Democratizes Access to Cryptocurrency Investing

HyperTrader No Longer Requires Paid Subscriptions; All Existing Features Accessible and Free to Everyone

AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperLinq , the cryptocurrency trading platform and creator of institutional-grade trading terminal HyperTrader , now provides all HyperTrader features free of charge. HyperTrader is an invaluable resource born to solve problems for crypto traders. It helps users manage multiple portfolios, execute trades quickly and efficiently, and provide insights into their trading activities. Until now, HyperTrader required a paid subscription.

"We started HyperLinq with a mission to democratize access to technology and markets," said HyperLinq CEO Amar Gautam. "Charging subscriptions for basic features is contrary to our mission. So it is time that we make these effective and necessary tools accessible for everyone worldwide without charging a fee."

These new features and tools will be available for public beta in the coming months.

"The current crypto market conditions have presented various challenges. We empathize with the traders and want to help them navigate these uncertain and volatile times," said Karamvir Singh, HyperLinq CPO.

HyperLinq has decided to remove all subscription costs for all customers. The HyperTrader app is now 100% free. HyperLinq is providing a free service to users to help them maximize their portfolio as effectively and efficiently as possible.

"Our commitment has never wavered. We will continue to add new features and provide one of the most efficient and powerful trading terminals available," said Kunal Kumar, HyperLinq CTO.

About HyperLinq

HyperLinq builds supercharged trading systems to help traders work more efficiently by creating a simple yet powerful and fast trading terminal for crypto. Thousands of traders around the world use HyperTrader . HyperLinq, headquartered in Austin, is on a mission to develop technology to give easy access to global markets and provide tools so that everyone can invest in those markets effectively.

