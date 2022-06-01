Core BTS Featured on CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 List

INDIANAPOLIS, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS, a leading technology consulting firm and managed services provider, announced today that CRN® a brand of The Channel Company, has named Core BTS to its 2022 Solution Provider 500 list.

Core BTS Acquired Aptera Software (PRNewsfoto/Core BTS) (PRNewswire)

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. The list represents organizations that are at the forefront of their industry and have strong partnerships with leading technology suppliers.

"The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel."

This is the fifth time that Core BTS has been named to the Solution Provider 500 list, highlighting an ongoing commitment to innovation, partnership, and client focus.

"We are proud to be recognized on CRN's 2022 Solution Provider list," said Paul Lidsky, CEO at Core BTS. "This recognition affirms Core BTS' commitment to partnering with clients to leverage technology that transforms their business and enables change. As organizations look to accelerate digital transformation, this provides them with further confidence that Core BTS can help develop and implement solutions that accelerate their business."

To learn more about Core BTS' delivery methodology, visit corebts.com/approach. To see CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 list, visit www.CRN.com/SP500. A sample from the list will also be featured in the June issue of CRN magazine.

About Core BTS

Core BTS is an award-winning technology consulting firm and managed service provider. Recognized for accelerating the adoption of digital technology to transform business, Core BTS delivers robust cloud, modern workplace, collaboration, security, and networking solutions to clients nationwide. Core BTS is owned by Nomura Research Institute, a global provider of consulting services and system solutions. Learn more at https://corebts.com/.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Media Contact

Richie Roesner

Walker Sands

richie.roesner@walkersands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Core BTS