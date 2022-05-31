pSemi Showcases New 5G Infrastructure Portfolio at IMS 2022

Booth #7078 Will Feature a Live mmWave Demo and New Products on Display

SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- pSemi® Corporation, a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, today announces its exhibition at the IEEE International Microwave Symposium (IMS2022). From June 21–23, pSemi invites attendees to connect with the company at booth #7078 in the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

"Our pSemi team is eager to reconnect in person with the RF and microwave community at IMS and to showcase our new 5G infrastructure portfolio," says Vikas Choudhary, vice president of sales and marketing at pSemi. "I invite attendees to visit our booth to experience our mmWave demo, explore our featured products that are enabling the entire ecosystem for realizing the promise of 5G, and discuss the future of RF SOI technology for 5G and mmWave."

Live Demo: 5G mmWave Module and ICs

5G mmWave chamber and gimbal with live EVM measurements

Beam steering with 3D polar and Cartesian videos and plots

Phase and amplitude offset calibration between patch antennas

Featured Products: Complete 5G mmWave Portfolio

Antenna-integrated modules

Beamforming front ends

Up-down converters

Digital step attenuators

Switches

Featured Products: Complete 5G Sub-6 GHz Portfolio

High-linearity SP4T

High-isolation SP4T

Receiver protection SPDT

Digital step attenuators

MicroApps Seminar

On Wednesday, June 22 at 2:45 p.m., pSemi's senior director of systems and applications engineering, Peter Bacon, will deliver a MicroApps seminar titled "5G NR Challenges and Trends in RFFE Design." This 15-minute presentation will provide an overview of 5G NR communications and discuss recent 3GPP technical trends, including dual connectivity and carrier aggregation, and high-power user equipment. It will be held on the show floor, booth #9110 (session WEMA52).

To book a meeting with the pSemi team at IMS, email sales@psemi.com.

About pSemi

pSemi Corporation is a Murata company driving semiconductor integration. pSemi builds on Peregrine Semiconductor's 30-year legacy of technology advancements and strong IP portfolio but with a new mission: to enhance Murata's world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog and mixed-signal solutions. With a strong foundation in RF integration, pSemi's product portfolio now spans power management, connected sensors, antenna tuning and RF frontends. These intelligent and efficient semiconductors enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices and healthcare. From headquarters in San Diego and offices around the world, pSemi's team explores new ways to make electronics for the connected world smaller, thinner, faster and better. To view pSemi's semiconductor advancements or to join the pSemi team, visit www.psemi.com.

The Peregrine Semiconductor name, Peregrine Semiconductor logo and UltraCMOS are registered trademarks and the pSemi name, pSemi logo, HaRP and DuNE are trademarks of pSemi Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies. The pSemi website is copyrighted by pSemi Corporation. All rights reserved.

