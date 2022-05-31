Detroit House of Comedy Announces Packed Summer of Shows- Grand Opening on June 24th

Former City Theatre Space Reopens as a Completely Renovated, 300-Seat Comedy Club Presenting Top National and Local Comedic Talent

DETROIT, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Once again there is something to smile about at 2301 Woodward Avenue, former home to the City Theatre inside Hockeytown Café in The District Detroit. Detroit House of Comedy will host its grand opening Friday, June 24th at 8pm featuring headliner Hans Kim who recently shared the stage with famed comedian and podcast host, Joe Rogan at Detroit's iconic Fox Theatre. Tickets to all upcoming performances at Detroit House of Comedy go on sale to the public on Monday, June 6 at 10:00AM EST. For tickets and more information please visit Detroit.HouseofComedy.net .

Detroit's new home for live comedy is the second joint venture between Boston-based comedy producer John Tobin, who operates numerous venues including Laugh Boston, and stand-up comedian-turned promoter/producer Rick Bronson, who manages all other venues within the House of Comedy family across the U.S. and Canada. Detroit House of Comedy will host stand-up, improv, and podcasts from established local, regional, and national headliners, as well as up-and-comers with a focus on supporting comedians from Detroit and throughout greater Michigan.

Modeled after Laugh Boston, Detroit House of Comedy features a cabaret set up, but with an emphasis on improving sight lines to the stage from every seat in the room. Comedy fans will still enjoy the intimacy of a 300-seat club complete with tables and servers. However, departing from the typical level-flooring throughout the room, seats are dispersed across 6 different levels, cascading downward towards the stage in an amphitheater-like design that should not disappoint.

Schedule of Upcoming Events

Hans Kim

June 24 + 25

Jeff Horste

June 30 - July 2

Sasheer Zamata

July 7 - 9

Shane Torres

July 14 - 17

Ali Siddiq

July 21 - 23

Michael Ian Black

July 28 - 30

Jessica Kirson

August 4 - 6

Pete Lee

August 11 - 13

And Then We Had Sex Podcast:

The Live Experience

August 14

Darius Bennett

August 18 - 20

Doug Stanhope

August 26

Josh Adams

August 27

Mo Mandel

September 1 - 3

Additional performances to be announced!

About John Tobin Presents

Across the U.S. and Canada, the team at John Tobin Presents strives to consistently produce a calendar of the top touring national stand-up comedy headliners while also developing the next crop of promising up-and-coming talent. The mission of John Tobin Presents, from the top down, is to always treat the talent and audience right. The roster of JTP-managed venues includes Laugh Boston, Nick's Comedy Stop, ROAR Comedy Club at MGM Springfield, The Comedy Scene at Patriot Place, Off Cabot Comedy & Events, Plano House of Comedy and the much anticipated addition of Detroit House of Comedy, along with several Boston and suburban theaters.

