CANNES, France, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Gift Gala presented by Woonkly, the world's first decentralized metasocial network of NFTs, once again hosted a star-studded evening including live performances and fundraising in the context of the Cannes Film Festival from Cannes. Maria Bravo, Kendji Girac and Amaury Nolasco walked the red carpet on behalf of the Global Gift Foundation. The event raised funds for the foundation's 'Heartbeat for Ukraine' campaign, which provides immediate relief to the citizens of Ukraine, and for the Eva Longoria Foundation.

Nicky Jam, Eva Longoria, Maria Bravo, Amaury Nolasco and Kendji Girac headlined The Global Gift Gala Benefiting 'Heartbeat for Ukraine' (PRNewswire)

Guests were treated to breath taking performances by world-renowned Latin artist, Nicky Jam.The event was also the charity gala of choice for the Cannes Film Festival.

The honorary chairs of the evening were the singer Kendji Girac, and the actress Eva Longoria, the chair was Maria Bravo who received personalities such as Alejandro Nones, Gary Dourdan, ambassador of the Global Gift Foundation, Natalia Barulich, Michelle Salas, Adriana Karembeu, Alicia Aylies, Sylvie Tellier and many other Global Gifters. Also in attendance were the granddaughter of the emblematic artist Pablo Picasso and her son, Marian and Florian Picasso, ambassadors of the foundation.

The evening's live auction was led by Thomas Forrester with very special items up for auction, including a live painting by international artist Sacha Jafri. The creative director, Mitsuhiro Higuchi, donated a dress from his collection and the sculptor Richard Orlinski sold a sculpture to the foundation for half a million dollars.

All proceeds from the sale of Woonkly's Solidary NFT go to support the 'Heartbeat for Ukraine' fund created by Global Gifters, Emilio Bastón and Ivanka Marchenko. The company supports social causes by creating NFT collections from international talent and presents the ninth edition of the prestigious The Global Gift Gala, Cannes 2022.

The gala was also supported by eGoW3rld, a Web3 company founded by Alejandro Sáez. The Inspiration Sponsor of the gala is Asterius, a venture capital fund founded by Javier García Pérez.

Important collaborators of this 9th edition are Pacaso, the leading real estate platform ; Top-selling perfume and beauty companies Huda Beauty, Wishful and KAYALI, and HB Angels; Power 8 - Light Energy Drink, and On Fire Premium Tea.

Daniel Santos, CEO of Woonkly said: "I am very excited to be able to present this gala and to be able to accompany The Global Gift Foundation in this year as it's important to put our knowledge on the service of the common good."

Maria Bravo said: "Given the humanitarian crisis that is happening in Ukraine right now, we are using the Foundation's international network to raise as much as possible and 100% of the proceeds will go to help affected families. We are very grateful to have the support of so many people around the world."

Nicky Jam added: "For me, it is an honor to support the Global Gift Foundation and Maria and Eva, and sure the affected families in Ukraine."

Eva Longoria Baston said: "It's great to be back in Cannes and be part of The Global Gift Gala raising funds for Ukraine and for my foundation; together we can make a big difference. The gala is now in its ninth year, and I am excited to see many old and new friends as we celebrate philanthropy in one of my favourite places in Cannes."

The evening also recognized Hollywood actor and philanthropist Amaury Nolasco, Global Gift Ambassador, who received the Global Gift Philanthropist Award. Iraqi singer Emmanuel Kelly received the Global Gift Humanitarian Award and businessman Tomás Laso-Argos received the Global Gift eGoW3rld award for "Empowering Global Opportunities".

