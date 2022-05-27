Fanttik Anniversary Sale Offer Discounts with Unparalleled Giveaways

HOUSTON, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanttik, the young and fast-growing automotive accessories brand kicks off its 2nd Anniversary Sale Event on Amazon and Fanttik.com today (May 27, 2022). The extravaganza will run for one month sale till June 27, 2022. During the sale, Fanttik is offering the biggest ever discounts on tire inflators, jump starters, power stations, and more. Owing to immense consumer appreciation and a myriad of international awards, Fanttik is giving back to the community during the sale by also organizing an unprecedented giveaway where the winners will win DJI and iPhone 13 by lucky draw every week.

Fanttik Anniversary Sale: Massive 50% discount on inflators and jump starters



From Friday, May 27 to Monday, June 27, those who shop on Fanttik Website and Amazon get up to 50% off their favorite Fanttik products. In addition to the attractive discounts, once they sign up, they will have the chance to win attractive prizes! There will be four rounds of giveaways in this one-month campaign. The most popular Fanttik products and respective discounts are as follows:

Fanttik X8 Apex, available at $79.97 with 38% discount (originally $129.97):

Fanttik's flagship inflator, the X8 Apex has a maximum pressure of 150psi to satisfy a wide variety of inflation needs, from tires on cars, motorcycles, bicycles and more to recreational inflatables such as sports balls. Utilizing advanced technology and a powerful motor, X8 Apex boasts 50% faster inflation speeds when compared to other inflators with accuracy within ±1psi. The inflator takes five minutes to fill a single car tire with zero air pressure and has enough power to inflate six 185/65 R15 tires from 0 to 2.4bar when fully charged. X8 Apex also comes equipped with five preset modes for easy inflation: car, motorcycle, bicycle, ball, and custom, allowing you to get fast and safe inflation for the inflatables at all times. It also won theand the highly coveted. It is also widely endorsed by Tesla owners on social media.

Fanttik X8, available at $59.97 with 40% discount (originally $99.97):

Fanttik's best-seller, the X8 provides powerful inflation and many of the same features as the premium X8 Apex but at a modest price point. Featuring a high-performance chip and 150psi high-pressure capacity, this powerful air compressor inflates fast. When fully charged, it can continuously inflate 7 motorcycle tires (110/70 R17) from 0-35psi, taking 2.5 minutes to fully inflate a motorcycle tire. The most exciting feature of the X8 is its attractive appearance. The form is pleasingly rounded and pebble-like, so it fits nicely in the palm of one's hand so it's convenient to be packed in a backpack as an adventurous companion. It has also been widely endorsed by motorbike enthusiasts on social media.

Fanttik T8 Apex, available at $84.97 with 50% discount (originally $169.97):

Fanttik T8 Apex comes with a wide range of high-performance, high stability, and easy-to-use features, with a unique muscle car look that stands out from others in the family of products. With a dual-way type-C 65W high-speed output and a one-way USB-A 18W port, users can enjoy a 6X faster charge for recharging laptops, phones, and other devices. In addition, the T8 Apex can provide a 2,000A peak current allowing jump-starting up to 8.5L Gas / 6.0L Diesel vehicles when fully charged. It can achieve 50 times jump-start with its 4-cell 20,000mAh battery. T8 Apex has a forced start function for dead cars, safe and spark-free operation. T8 Apex is the best tool to jump-start a dead car battery on the side of the road. Reviewers have called it "a lifesaver" numerous times.

Fanttik EVO 300 Power Station, available at $229.97 with 22% discount (originally $359.97): Fanttik EVO 300 is a must-have backup for camping parties or road trips that demand numerous power connections and a reliable and long battery life. Weighing only 8.8lbs, the portable EVO300 stands out among many other portable power stations on the market for its massive 299Wh battery capacity, stable output with 9 DC/AC ports, large LCD interactive display, a solar panel for fast and green recharging, as well as a design with 12 safety features. In addition to the multiple protective features, EVO's large LED lighting, SOS first-aid mode, and IP65 waterproof rating, contribute to its adaptability for diverse outdoor activities.

Going forward, Fanttik not only looks to keep delivering as a trailblazer in the industry but also bring state-of-the-art innovative products to the reach of customers from all walks of life with their modest pricing. They are determined to push the envelope of their slogan of "We explore, we innovate, and we make it happen" to even higher magnitudes in the coming years.

About Fanttik

Fanttik is a youthful dynamic brand, dedicated to outdoor and automotive products, that caters to every need for the perfect road trip. They believe that traveling is much more than simply going from point A to B, and their goal is to make every inch of every trip as enjoyable and as fulfilling as possible. They promote fun, safe, and fulfilling trips instead of vanilla commutes, be they day-to-day travels or outdoor adventures. They implement their products under the motto – "We explore, we innovate, and we make it happen." They have earned the internationally revered Red Dot Design Award multiple times along with the prestigious IF Design Award. Their products have been reviewed by a myriad of esteemed YouTubers, such as Donut Media, Samcrac, and Silver Cymbal, to name a few. To learn more about Fanttik, please visit www.fanttik.com.

