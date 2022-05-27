36Kr Holdings Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

BEIJING, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 unaudited financial results, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on June 1, 2022 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on June 1, 2022). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: 36Kr Holdings Inc. First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Conference ID: 8429308 Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8429308

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process 20 minutes in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in number, Direct Event passcode, and a unique registrant ID, which will be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.36kr.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until June 8, 2022, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-855-452-5696 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Hong Kong, China: 800-963-117 Mainland China: 400-820-9035 Replay Access Code: 8429308

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and the significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potentials of China's New Economy.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.36kr.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

36Kr Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +86 (10) 5825-4188

E-mail: ir@36kr.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677

E-mail: 36Kr@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: 36Kr@tpg-ir.com

