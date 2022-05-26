TWO NEW GOODYEAR WORKHORSE MSA SIZES DELIVER RUGGED DURABILITY FOR MIXED SERVICE FLEETS

AKRON, Ohio, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) announced the addition of two sizes to the hardworking Workhorse MSA tire line. These new, all-position tires deliver the same high-mileage tread features and durable construction as the other Goodyear Workhorse MSA products, now available in two new super single sizes.

The Workhorse MSA lineup now includes super single 425/65R22.5 and super single 385/65R22.5 sizes specifically designed for the grueling demands of construction, logging, oil and mining applications.

"The addition of two new super single sizes to the Workhorse MSA lineup extends the hardworking benefits of the full line to even more end-use applications," said Jessica Julian, commercial product marketing manager, Goodyear North America. "For jobs that take you on- and off-road, these new MSA tire sizes will help deliver long miles to removal with enhanced toughness and retreadability."

Just like the current sizes, the two new Workhorse MSA sizes feature:

A deep tread for long miles to removal.

A tread compound specifically designed for mixed service applications to help improve miles to removal and cut/chip resistance.

A fully reinforced steel belt casing that helps provide excellent retreadability through multiple cycles.

Stone protectors help to resist drilling and enhance overall toughness.

These Workhorse MSA super single sizes are part of Goodyear's Total Mobility platform of providing trusted products, a premier service network and complete tire management for customers. For more information on the Workhorse MSA line, visit www.goodyeartrucktires.com.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

