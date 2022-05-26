Two Female Ricoh USA, Inc. Team Members Named on CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel List

EXTON, Pa., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named Jennifer Healy, Director, Marketing and Campaign Strategy, Dealer and Partner Channel, Ricoh USA, Inc., and Krista Salladay, Dealer Campaign and Demand Manager, Ricoh USA, Inc., to its Women of the Channel list for 2022. This esteemed list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Those named on this annual list come from all corners of IT — including vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.

By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

"We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."

Healy has expanded Ricoh's presence and resources in various industries through both direct and dealer channel marketing. She has proposed and executed entirely new roles driven by paradigm shifts, which has led to her advancements and career success. Over the past seven years, she has focused on leading and building a successful channel marketing strategy that helps Ricoh be a true partner to its dealers, making its powerful marketing apparatus an extension of the dealers' business. In her current role, Healy supports Ricoh's dealer channel transformation and implementation of core strategies fueled by her keen awareness of customer needs.

With 22 years of Ricoh experience, six of which have been centered on dealer partner marketing, Salladay develops end-to-end integrated marketing campaigns and programs to support the company's business objectives. In her current role, her primary focus is to understand the biggest challenges for Ricoh's dealer customers and provide them with the tools and support needed to optimize their success and achieve their goals.

"We are very proud to see the exemplary work of our talented team members represented among other accomplished women of the channel," said Lauren Sallata, Chief Marketing Officer, Ricoh North America. "At Ricoh, we deliver excellent experiences that drive success for both our customers and dealer partners by providing innovative ways to simplify and transform business processes. Through their deep understanding of channel dynamics, Jennifer and Krista comprehensively address customer challenges and personify Ricoh's commitment to helping them succeed every day."

