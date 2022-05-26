The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) Board of Directors approved the first buyback plan, in an amount of up to NIS 36 million over a period of six months

TEL AVIV, Israel , May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 24th, 2022, The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd (TASE: TASE) Board of Directors approved the first buyback plan, in an amount of up to NIS 36 million over a period of circa. six months, as of May 26th, 2022 and until the earlier of November 30th, 2022 or one day prior to the date of approval of the financial statements for the third quarter of 2022.

This is in line with TASE previously declared intention to formulate a buyback plan of up to NIS 100 million to be executed over a period of up to two years,

Please find the link to the English fully announcement regarding the buyback plan, that was published this morning in the Maya site: https://maya.tase.co.il/en/reports/details/1452150

