Rowdy Energy Announces Model, TV Host and Entrepreneur, Camille Kostek as Chief Wellness Officer for New Calorie-Burning Product Line, Power Burn

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rowdy Energy, the better-for-you beverage brand, has announced that model, TV personality and entrepreneur, Camille Kostek has joined the company as Chief Wellness Officer for their new calorie-burning product line, Power Burn. Power Burn was launched in February of this year and has been clinically tested to burn up to 150 calories per can. Created by beverage entrepreneur, Jeff Church and 2x NASCAR Cup Champion, Kyle Busch, Rowdy Energy's Power Burn, can be purchased on Amazon, Rowdy's website and in 7-Eleven convenience stores (inclusive of Speedway and Striped). The beverage has 5 calories, zero sugar and provides 160mg of natural caffeine from green tea and green coffee. It's packed with amino acids, more electrolytes than leading sports drinks and contains no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or preservatives.

"I am so excited to be joining the Rowdy Energy team as their Power Burn Chief Wellness Officer," said Kostek. "I like to align myself with brands that I believe in and naturally fit into my life – which is why Rowdy's new line, Power Burn was a perfect fit. Health and wellness is very important to me so when I learned about the health benefits backed by clinical studies in these tasty vibrant cans - Power Burn became the ultimate energy boosting beverage in my day to day. Whether I'm getting ready to head into a workout in the morning, about to host on set for long days, cracking open a can on the beach with friends, or powering me through a long day of work - this is my go to for that extra energy!"

Kostek, who is a health and fitness aficionado herself, was an ideal partner for Rowdy as she brings a fun, light-hearted and determined energy to the brand. As Chief Wellness Officer, Kostek will promote and share the many health benefits of Power Burn and Rowdy, aid in social media support, promotions, create custom curated giveaways for the brand, host influencer and media events in key cities and engage in meet and greet opportunities.

"Rowdy Energy continues to redefine the category by creating smarter, cleaner energy drinks that taste great and deliver superior functional performance," said Jeff Church, Co-Founder and CEO of Rowdy. "With the launch of Power Burn it was important for us to partner with someone likeminded who enjoys the product and has a heart for our brand, which is why we're thrilled to be working with Camille."

The Power Burn product is available in four flavors including Watermelon, Pineapple Passionfruit, Pink Lemonade, and Mango Dragonfruit and the brand still produces its core product, Rowdy Energy, available in ten flavors: Strawberry Lemonade, Peach Mango, Cherry Limeade, Blue Raspberry, Chiseled Ice, Sour Green Apple, Grape, Cotton Candy, Orange Citrus and Lemon Lime (seven of which are KETO friendly and zero sugar) and can be purchased in a variety of stores nationwide including 7-Eleven, Speedway, Casey's General Store, Stop and Shop, Giant Foods, Giant Company, and more and online on Amazon and Shopify. To learn more please visit, RowdyEnergy.com.

About Rowdy Energy

Rowdy Energy was founded in 2020 by notable entrepreneur, Jeff Church and accomplished NASCAR driver, Kyle Busch with a focus on functional ingredients and enhanced wellness. Their beverages are formulated to deliver 160mg of natural caffeine from green tea, L-Theanine for sustained focus & electrolytes for hydration. Rowdy Energy has no artificial sweeteners, flavors or preservatives and offers zero sugar and reduced sugar flavor varieties. The beverage is currently available in two different product lines and in fourteen flavors – Core Rowdy (Strawberry Lemonade, Peach Mango, Cherry Limeade, Blue Raspberry, Chiseled Ice, Sour Green Apple, Grape, Cotton Candy, Orange Citrus and Lemon Lime - seven of which are KETO friendly and zero sugar) and Power Burn – a line that burns 150 calories per can (Pink Lemonade, Watermelon, Mango Dragonfruit, and Pineapple Passionfruit). Rowdy Energy is available for purchase online at https://rowdyenergy.com/, on Amazon and in select grocery and convenience stores nationwide.

