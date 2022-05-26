Connected Nation wins four Telly Awards for 'National conversation on the Digital Divide'

BOWLING GREEN, Ky, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation (CN) was honored this week with four wins in the 43rd annual Telly Awards — two silver and two bronze.

Connected Nation (PRNewsfoto/Connected Nation) (PRNewswire)

We created a truly national conversation on the Digital Divide. The result was a diverse discussion on connectivity.

CN received two silver statues for a series of stories produced for its November 2021 livestream event, "A national conversation on the Digital Divide" in the "series: social impact" category, and for the single video from the series, "Access to broadband for America's farmers." The national nonprofit also received a bronze award for the video series in the category "series: social responsibility," and a bronze for the virtual event in its entirety under "general – non-broadcast event."

"It's wonderful to have our hard work acknowledged by this talented group of industry professionals, but these awards are especially meaningful to us because they spotlight our 20th anniversary event — a national summit that highlighted why our mission to expand access to broadband is so critical, " said Jessica Denson, Communications Director, CN. "We moved 'technical mountains' to create a truly national conversation on the Digital Divide. Not only did we have live, expert panel discussions in three U.S. cities, but in the months leading up to the event, we went on the road to talk with those directly impacted by digital inequities and shared those stories during the free, virtual broadcast. The result was a diverse and realistic discussion about connectivity challenges across the country, and the opportunities for real change."

CN worked with Hatfield Media in Louisville, Ky., on the technical production of the live event, and with M-1 Studios in Ferndale, Mich., to produce the video series.

"It's a great bonus when you get to work with an organization that is building the future, and that's what Connected Nation does," said Chuck Rogers, Director of Media Services, Hatfield Media.

In addition, three organizations donated staff time and studio space to help make the broadcast a success — RFD-TV and the American Farm Bureau studios in Washington, D.C.; Fort Bend Independent School District in Sugar Land, Texas; and KGW8-TV in Portland, Ore. — and a wide range of experts provided their time and input for panels across the country.

"These organizations and experts made it possible to examine the issues contributing to the Digital Divide through different lenses," said Denson. "We are grateful to each of our partners for helping us raise awareness about the important work of expanding internet connectivity, and how decisions related to this expansion will impact individuals, families, and communities for years to come."

Established in 1979, the Telly Awards honor the best in video and television work across multiple platforms. It receives more than 12,000 entries annually, and entrants are judged by a council of more than 200 industry experts chosen from advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, and includes executives from companies such as Dow Jones, Bloomberg, A&E Networks, and other nationally recognized brands.

Contact: Jessica Denson, Communications Director

Email: jdenson@connectednation.org

Phone: 502-341-2024

Website: connectednation.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Connected Nation