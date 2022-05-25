Weatherford Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

HOUSTON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) ("Weatherford," the "Company," "we," "us," and "our") announced today the release of its inaugural Sustainability Report, which details its strategic approach to advancing environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") objectives and highlights its recent accomplishments.

Sustainable operations have always been at the core of how Weatherford runs its business. We invite you to explore the following sections to learn more about our collective impact in 2021 and continued focus areas:

About Weatherford : Learn about our approach to ESG and sustainability.

Environment: We aspire to be stewards of the environment through technologies, products, and services that enable our customers and our business to operate in ways that minimize the impact on the environment, mitigate risks, and increase sustainability.

Social: Our One Weatherford team is our most critical asset, and vital to our sustained long-term success. Fostering an environment where team members can thrive both individually, and as part of the Company is a top priority for the organization.

Governance: Our commitment to responsible governance is grounded in our core values, which begins with the Board and permeates throughout the organization. To ensure a responsible Weatherford , we have established a strong culture of ethics, compliance, and risk management policies and processes across our value chain.

Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We believe energy matters more than ever, and we are committed to building a more sustainable future with greater focus on transparency and the responsible management of ESG priorities. We are actively building the new Weatherford, and with it, our contribution towards a more sustainable world. I invite you to learn about our commitment in the 2021 Sustainability Report and we look forward to keeping our valued stakeholders informed of our progress in this space."

The 2021 Sustainability Report is available on the Company's website.

About Weatherford

Weatherford is a leading global energy services company. Operating in approximately 75 countries, the Company answers the challenges of the energy industry with its global talent network of approximately 17,000 team members and approximately 350 operating locations, including manufacturing, research and development, service, and training facilities.

