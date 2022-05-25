Solera Joins the Next Generation in Trucking Association as an Allied Member to Combat Driver Shortages

Solera will support the association's efforts to recruit young individuals to the trucking industry and create a skilled, diverse, and equitable workforce

WESTLAKE, Texas, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera Holdings, LLC ("Solera"), the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management, has joined the Next Generation in Trucking Association, a nonprofit organization promoting trucking as a positive career field and fostering the training of young people in the industry amid the current driver shortages. As an allied member, Solera will play an active role in promoting the association's efforts to recruit drivers to the industry.

"We understand the challenges that our customers are facing with the existing and growing labor shortages, and while we are working to create technology that makes drivers' roles easier, technology alone cannot replace or attract new drivers to the profession," said Cyndi Brandt, Vice President of Product Marketing at Solera. "We must work to create greater awareness of the jobs and opportunities available to our youth and look forward to working with the Next Generation in Trucking Association in order to achieve these goals."

With more than 15,000 trucking customers – both over-the-road and last-mile – Solera has seen firsthand the impact driver shortages have had on the industry in recent years. Currently at 80,000, the driver shortage is predicted to increase to 160,000 by 2030 if solutions aren't found, according to the American Trucking Association. As an allied member, Solera will support the association's efforts in:

Fostering partnerships with career technical education (CTE) programs at secondary and postsecondary institutions

Creating CDL driver and diesel tech programs and producing up-to-date curriculum for driver training

Connecting young people and trucking partners to create a pipeline of trained drivers and technicians and set up successful career opportunities

Establishing programs to educate high school administrators, parents, and students about the benefits of a career in trucking and the overall opportunities within the industry

Leveraging Solera's leadership position in vehicle lifecycle management to create awareness across the transportation ecosystem

"The trucking workforce shortage is quickly reaching crisis level, especially as current skilled workers are aging out," said Lindsey Trent, President and Co-founder of the Next Generation in Trucking Association. "Having data and technology leaders as allied members – like Solera – is imperative to our efforts in developing training programs to attract and retain individuals to this field. We're excited to work with Solera's team to cultivate new initiatives and leverage their industry expertise as we continue our efforts to build a strong, young, and diverse workforce to support the future."

Founded in 2021, the Next Generation Trucking Association is led by volunteer industry professionals and members including students, teachers, schools, trucking professionals, industry carriers, dealers, and allied sponsors working together to carve out pathways for young individuals to start careers in the trucking industry.

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a "one-stop shop" solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

About The Next Generation in Trucking Association

The Next Gen Trucking Association is a membership-based advocacy group solely dedicated to advancing the trucking industry as a career choice for the next generation through nationwide education and awareness initiatives. As a leading national nonprofit trade association, Next Gen Trucking Association (NGT) inspires, educates, and provides resources for young people and promotes opportunities within the trucking industry. For more information, contact Lindsey Trent at lindsey@nextgentrucking.org.

