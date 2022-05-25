Solera Announces Omnitracs One Route Modeling to Bolster Last-Mile Operations Planning

Solution provides enterprise fleets with a workspace to evaluate "what-if" routing scenarios without affecting operational production routes

WESTLAKE, Texas, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solera Holdings, LLC ("Solera"), the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management, today announced the release of Omnitracs One Route Modeling at Solera Outlook 2022. Omnitracs One Route Modeling enables large enterprise customers to work through what-if routing scenarios without affecting the operational production routes already in place. As a result, drivers and local dispatching can engage in route creation plans in a more time and cost-efficient manner.

Available to Omnitracs One solution customers, Route Modeling allows drivers and fleet managers to model changes to stop sequences, route start times, pre- and post-trip time, breaks and layovers – in order to measure a suggested route's impact on cost and service windows. Unlike common practices using static routes, this real-time feedback affords further efficiency and reoptimizes the route planning process. With Route Modeling, fleets benefit by testing various operational strategies and identifying the one that suits them best without physically driving each prospective route.

"Dynamic Route Modeling emphasizes Solera's commitment to identifying and understanding problems faced by our last-mile enterprise fleet clients," said Todd Bransford, Vice President of Product Management at Solera. "Our Route Modeling solution provides a crowdsourcing environment where drivers can contribute their expertise and knowledge to the planning process like never before. The solution is unmatched with real-time feedback that makes our system smarter and enables our customers to generate and analyze more accurate, efficient, and less expensive routes."

Notable benefits of Omnitracs One Route Modeling include:

Real-time feedback : Simulate the positive or negative impact of route changes with an enhanced route scorecard, providing instant feedback supported by real-life data.

Streamline communication: Eliminate the use of hardcopy scanning, phone calls, instant messaging and email communication between routers and local facilities, saving thousands of hours per year in labor.

Enhanced collaboration at any time: Work through simulated routes either before or after a route is performed.

Accessibility via browser: Avoid the need for time-consuming desktop client software installs with a light, web-based application that fleets already use daily.

To learn more about Omnitracs One Route Modeling and how Omnitracs One can further empower your fleet operations, visit our website.

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business – vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions and fleet solutions – Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a "one-stop shop" solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

