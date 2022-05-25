INDIANAPOLIS COLTS OWNER JIM IRSAY TO DEBUT WORLD-RENOWNED ARTIFACTS FROM HIS FAMED COLLECTION TO THE PUBLIC FOR THE FIRST TIME IN NYC AT THE MANHATTAN CENTER ON FRIDAY, JUNE 3

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS OWNER JIM IRSAY TO DEBUT WORLD-RENOWNED ARTIFACTS FROM HIS FAMED COLLECTION TO THE PUBLIC FOR THE FIRST TIME IN NYC AT THE MANHATTAN CENTER ON FRIDAY, JUNE 3

THURSDAY, JUNE 2 IRSAY WILL HOST A VIP RECEPTION WELCOMING NEW YORK CITY IN TO HIS PERSONAL COLLECTION

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Irsay, owner & CEO of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, is bringing items from The Jim Irsay Collection – his renowned assemblage of historic and iconic artifacts from rock music, American history and pop culture – to New York, N.Y. for a one-of-a-kind, invite-only reception on Thursday, June 2, showcasing Irsay's passion for preserving culturally-significant artifacts to share with the world. He will open the collection for the first time publicly on Friday, June 3 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Both events will be held at the Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom.

(PRNewswire)

The collection is highlighted by musical instruments and items owned and used by some of the greatest artists in music history, including Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Prince, Eric Clapton, Elton John, The Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia, Les Paul, Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, The Doors' Jim Morrison, and other music icons, as well as autographed photos, handwritten lyrics and other historical music memorabilia. The exhibition will feature the newly acquired Kurt Cobain "Smells Like Teen Spirit" guitar.

Guests to the private reception will also get to enjoy tunes from The Jim Irsay Band, a band "which has never existed and will never exist again," and special guest performer Natalie Merchant (former lead singer of 10,000 Maniacs). Performing with Irsay on vocals are Mike Wanchic on guitar (John Mellencamp), Mike Mills on bass (founding member of R.E.M), Tom Bukovac on guitar (has played on over 700 albums with major artists), Kenny Wayne Shepherd on blues guitar (Five-time GRAMMY® nominated), Kenny Aronoff on drums (Sir Paul McCartney, John Mellencamp, The Rolling Stones, Sting, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson and more), and Michael Ramos on keys (John Mellencamp, Los Lonely Boys, Patti Griffin, Paul Simon and more).

For photos of the collection, see here (photos courtesy of the Indianapolis Colts). For video overviews of the collection and events, see here.

PUBLIC SHOWCASE

WHEN: Friday, June 3, 2022, from 12-8 p.m.

WHERE: Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom, 311 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001

RSVP REQUIRED: Eventbrite - The Jim Irsay Collection - New York City

NOTE:

Members of the media must RSVP to Jessica.Moschella@edelman.com

Please be prepared to follow current COVID-19 protocols.

PRIVATE RECEPTION

WHEN: Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 7-10 p.m.

WHERE: Manhattan Center's Hammerstein Ballroom, 311 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001

NOTE:

This event is by invitation only. Working media are invited to attend and cover the event beginning check-in at 6:30 p.m.

Members of the media must RSVP to Jessica.Moschella@edelman.com

Please be prepared to follow current COVID-19 protocols.

Outside of music, the collection includes Presidential artifacts, historical documents from American history, original manuscripts, sports memorabilia and much more. Items from the collection have been displayed at the U.S.'s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, The Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met), The Lincoln Memorial and the Indiana State Museum; as well as at The Centre Pompidou (Paris), the British Library (London), Auditorium Parco della Musica (Rome) and other locations around the world.

Over the past nine months, Irsay has brought items from the collection to star-studded events in Nashville, Tenn., Austin, Texas, Washington, DC and Los Angeles, Calif. to preview multiple exhibits.

The core of Irsay’s collection has always been guitars played by famous rock musicians. Photos courtesy Indianapolis Colts. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

SOURCE The Jim Irsay Collection