AURA PERSONALIZED HAIR CARE MAKES ITS RETAIL DEBUT AT NEW YORK CITY'S SHOWFIELDS

The First Custom Hair Care Brand With Pigment Options Invites Beauty Enthusiasts to Discover AURA at 'The Most Interesting Store in the World'

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DTC brand AURA Personalized Hair Care continues to reimagine the shopping experience for consumers, officially launching at SHOWFIELDS in New York City, as part of its spring theme titled 'Rebirth: Fantasy Visions of the Future.' AURA's products are personalized for individual hair needs and goals, and include the option to add your choice of a semi-permanent pigment and aroma at your desired strength.

(PRNewsfoto/AURA) (PRNewswire)

Located in the heart of the city at 11 Bond Street, SHOWFIELDS brings together mission-driven, design-minded brands and artists from around the globe. Built to engage and inspire the journey of discovery through revolving experiences, SHOWFIELDS creates a stage for immersive storytelling to unlock new offline channels for growth.

The brand's most beloved AURA Rituals - Shampoos, Conditioners and Masques featuring the brand's popular hair goal combinations and aromas - will be available for purchase directly from SHOWFIELDS, alongside a selection of pigmented Masques in a variety of trend-forward fantasy colors and signature hair care accessories. Customers will also have the option to order their own personalized Ritual virtually via a custom QR code available in the branded space. Their unique Ritual will be made-to-order at AURA's HQ and shipped directly to their door.

"One year ago we introduced AURA to the world - a sister brand of our beloved eSalon custom hair color. Today we're thrilled to be bringing AURA to life at SHOWFIELDS' unique retail experience," said Vera Koch, Vice President of Global Marketing, AURA. "As a personalized hair care brand rooted in cutting-edge technology, we've always focused on pushing innovation forward and evolving our products for our customers. We know SHOWFIELDS will provide us with the platform to tell our story and share our spirit of endless possibilities with new audiences."

AURA can be experienced at SHOWFIELDS in New York City beginning Monday, May 23, 2022 through September 19, 2022. For more information, please visit www.AURAHAIRCARE.com and showfields.com.

About AURA:

AURA is a transformative approach to hair care, with personalized premium Shampoos, Conditioners and Masques for all hair types, delivered straight to your door. AURA's mission is to design personalized hair care rituals that transform every mirror moment into one where individuals see their unfiltered, effortless beauty and the endless possibilities in the world around them. AURA's products are designed to evolve with customers over time, allowing them to easily change their goals, aroma and pigment selection. AURA was launched in January 2021 by the makers of award-winning custom hair color company eSalon and is powered by breakthrough technologies and AI advancements that create endless possibilities in pigment and ingredient combinations. For more information about AURA, please visit www.AURAHAIRCARE.com .

About SHOWFIELDS:

Launched in 2018, SHOWFIELDS is a 14,000 square-feet four story flagship brick-and-mortar retail concept located on 11 Bond Street in New York City that brings digitally native brands to life with customized flagship spaces, creating a destination for consumers to engage with their favorite brands. The store plays host to the founders, artists, and creators of the most innovative brands and art of tomorrow. Founded by entrepreneurs Tal Zvi Nathanel and Amir Zwickel, SHOWFIELDS provides a genre-defying experience that combines retail, art exhibitions and community, featuring an array of direct-to-consumer brands from the wellness, home and fashion spaces alongside dedicated food, drink and event programming. For more information, visit www.showfields.com or follow along on social media @showfields_nyc .

Press Contact:

Dara Toulch

Ballantines PR

dara@ballantinespr.com

AURA Personalized Hair Care (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AURA