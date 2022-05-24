Sun Life renews partnership with Kansas City Royals

WELLESLEY, Mass. and KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has renewed sponsorship of the Kansas City Royals, a partnership first established in 2016. This partnership renewal will enhance Sun Life's hosting opportunities by including away games, and will deepen investments in local community initiatives through the #StrikeoutDiabetes and "Fun at Bat" programs. Sun Life has worked with Royals Charities to support various local organizations that offer diabetes programs and promote health and fitness.

"We are proud to continue partnering with the Royals and look forward to new programs and supporting the Kansas City community," said Ed Milano, vice president of Marketing. "The Royals are such a beloved instituation in this city, and their involvement with promoting health and fitness, especially for children, makes them a perfect partner for Sun Life."

Every year Sun Life and the Royals offer the #StrikeoutDiabetes campaign, which tallies $23 for every Royals strikeout, generating thousands each year for local diabetes-related organizations. To date, #StrikeoutDiabetes has raised more than $80,000 for local chapters of the JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund) and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas CIty. This year, the program has already raised more than $5,000, thanks to joint pitching efforts from the Royals starters and bullpen.

"More than 37 million Americans are said to currently have diabetes, and studies show many more have yet to be diagnosed," said Alex Schulte, vice president of Corporate Partnerships for the Kansas City Royals. "The Royals are proud to partner with Sun Life and continue our shared dedication to enhancing wellness for people of all ages."

Sun Life and the Royals will also be partnering on the "Fun at Bat" program, a baseball and softball education curriculum created by USA Baseball, and part of the Royals' Crown Schools program. Fun at Bat is designed to introduce students to the games of baseball and softball to engage them in programming at the Urban Youth Academy and in local leagues.

For more information on Sun Life's programs with the Kansas City Royals and other diabetes programming, visit www.sunlife.com/usdiabetes.

About Royals Charities

Created in 2001, Royals Charities strives to support children, education, youth baseball/softball, and military in and around the Kansas City area. With the support of Royals fans and corporate partners, the foundation accomplishes this mission by providing grant funding to community organizations. Royals Charities has donated more than $21 million dollars in grants since its inception. For more information visit www.royals.com/royalscharities.

