SAVRpak Launches World's First Moisture Control Technology That Can Triple Shelf-Life of Berries, Leafy Greens and Cucumbers

Made from FDA approved food-grade materials, SAVRpak generates an anti-mold and moisture control environment for produce to live a long life beyond harvest

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAVRpak, a food technology innovation company recognized as a Fast Company World Changing Idea and one of TIME Magazine's Best Inventions , today announced the launch of SAVRpak Drop-In, the first-ever moisture control technology that extends the shelf-life and freshness of produce up to three times. It creates the perfect atmosphere inside the package for a longer period by eradicating a number of causes of premature molding, wilting and spoilage of peel-less and packaged produce including berries, leafy greens, grapes, mini cucumbers and others. Successful trials have been completed with Divine Flavor, Ocati, RCG Fruits, and Agrovision.

The SAVRpak Drop-In is a thermodynamic, biodegradable, chemical-free pouch that is placed in produce packaging before being sealed. Within minutes, SAVRpak's Atmospheric Control and Transmission (ACT) technology begins purifying the atmosphere within the package to slow the aging process by targeting conditions that affect shelf-life, such as excess moisture and condensation, as well as external contaminants like bacteria. As a result, this extends the marketable shelf-life of produce by up to three times - ultimately giving consumers a longer window to enjoy produce at home while reducing waste.

"We're excited to be able to address an area of food preservation that has been unachievable to date, and that's the ability to extend the life of peel-less produce like berries and leafy greens," said SAVRpak Co-CEO Grant Stafford. "Building on our success in the foodservice delivery realm, we have successfully transformed the basic technology to address a category that lacked a solution to keep food fresh for longer while reducing food waste – a top culprit of greenhouse gas emissions."

The SAVRpak Drop-In produce solution will first roll out in the U.S. and Latin America with berry suppliers that have undergone successful trials proving the technology's efficacy in extending the shelf-life of produce. Trials took place with Divine Flavor for table grapes, RCG Fruits for blackberries, Agrovision for blackberries, blueberries and raspberries, Agrizar for mini-cucumbers and Ocati for goldenberries. A Colombian farm-to-restaurant tech company, has also successfully tested SAVRpak's thermodynamic technology with the intent to maintain freshness of the produce it ships to restaurants throughout Latin America.

"We saw the most amazing results through our berry trials with SAVRpak," said RCG Fruits General Director, Fernando Garibay. "Blackberries, in particular, are very delicate, and often experience postharvest reddening and other changes in visual appearance and taste which reduces marketability and results in waste. This is a challenge the industry has not been able to solve, but SAVRpak proved to keep our berries' beautiful color intact and kept them fresh for longer, maintaining the quality our customers count on."

In preliminary trials, SAVRpak has proven to extend the shelf-life of golden berries by 10+ days, blackberries 7+ days, raspberries 4-5+ days, and strawberries 4+ days. Similarly, in a 2021 lab test with University of California, Davis, romaine lettuce stored with SAVRpak had significantly less condensation and moisture in the bags, and had lower water soaking, decay, and wilting scores compared to control samples. UC Davis also found that SAVRpak decreased the bacteria found in lettuce across all storage protocols and evaluation days compared to control samples.

In addition to fresh produce, SAVRpak has been fighting food waste and preserving the freshness of hot foods with the launch of its flagship product in 2021. The same innovative technology first made its debut for takeout and delivery foods, like french fries, pizza and burgers, that too often get cold and soggy in route from restaurant to home. Restaurants across the U.S. and in 21 countries have turned to SAVRpak to integrate its solution to address the number one cause of bad delivery food. A recent partnership with the global leader in product distribution to the foodservice industry – Sysco – is expanding SAVRpak's footprint by bringing its technology to independent and regional restaurant chains nationwide.

Similar to produce, condensation is the culprit as to why food goes bad if it sits in a container for too long. SAVRpak eradicates moisture that forms in route from restaurant to home and preserves food, so it does not deteriorate during transit. Today, SAVRpak's shelf-life extending ability not only maintains food quality longer across takeout food and produce but has large implications for food waste reduction due to extended sell-by dates.

About SAVRpak

SAVRpak is a leading food technology solution that aims to eliminate food's #1 enemy: condensation. SAVRpak's Peel and Stick pad and Drop-In pouch change the environment inside a food container, removing the moisture and creating an environment to preserve the freshness and 'intended' state of the food. Named a Fast Company World Changing Idea finalist in 2022 and a TIME Magazine Best Invention in 2021, SAVRpak can be found in 41 states, 21 countries, and in takeout from hundreds of restaurants around the United States. SAVRpak is 100% chemical free, food-safe, single-use, and made of degradable plant-material. Learn more at www.savrpak.com .

