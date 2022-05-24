Sanctuary Medicinals Appoints Kyle O'Brien Project Manager in Florida

New Position Includes Oversight of Location Construction and Opening in Southeast FL

APOPKA, Fla., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Medicinals, a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, today announced the appointment of Kyle O'Brien as Project Manager. In this role, he will serve as Sanctuary's Owner's Representative in southeast Florida. With over 15 years in the construction industry working as both a developer and builder, O'Brien has overseen projects of all sizes and complexities ranging from small, straightforward builds to large-scale, multi-year, hundred-million- dollar endeavors. His broad base of construction experiences combined with years leading and managing teams of all sizes are a natural fit to Sanctuary's expansion-driven needs for oversight and leadership of multiple ongoing projects with varying degrees of complexity.

Sanctuary Medicinals (PRNewswire)

Working closely with Dan Krentzman, Director of Development, O'Brien will be overseeing the full lifecycle of Sanctuary's new dispensary projects in southeast Florida. His day-to-day responsibilities will be broad, ranging from design, contracts, permitting, bidding, construction, interior furnishing, inspections and more as needed. Sanctuary currently has three open locations in the region (Jupiter, Fort Pierce, West Palm Beach) and another four under construction. With an additional six dispensary projects slated to begin within the next few months – two of which are ground-up builds – O'Brien's skills and experience will be a considerable asset to Sanctuary's rapid statewide expansion.

"I am excited for Kyle to join the team and look forward to working with him, learning from him and expanding the Sanctuary Cannabis brand to patients across Florida," said Krentzman. "We had several excellent applicants for this role, and Kyle's experience, skills, attitude and demeanor stood out to me far beyond those of any other candidate," he added.

O'Brien was born on the small Caribbean island of Dominica and currently resides in Hollywood. He is the proud father of daughter, Kyr'e, and a devoted brother to his baby sister, Leyanni. When not enjoying time with them, O'Brien's hobbies and interests range from soccer and travel to technology and photography.

About Sanctuary Medicinals



Sanctuary Medicinals is a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis company with operations in Florida, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The company was also recently awarded a provisional retail license in New Jersey. Sanctuary is rapidly expanding into new markets, bringing its high-quality, award-winning products, including flower, vapes, concentrates and edibles, to patients and consumers across multiple states, with a steadfast commitment to creating positive impact in the communities in which it operates.

Facebook: Sanctuary Medicinals FL Instagram: @SanctuaryMedicinalsFlorida

Media Contact:

Jake May

jmay@sanctuarymed.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sanctuary Medicinals