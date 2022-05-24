InventHelp Inventor Develops Fun and Engaging Team Game Using a New Ball (CSK-197)

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love sports and love fellowship", said an inventor from Boiling Springs, S.C., "so I invented the WOBBLE BALL, which allows me to feed my competitive drive and meet people along the way."

The invention provides a fun and challenging activity that could be played by families and friends. It helps teach and use some of the fundamental skills of softball and baseball (catching, throwing, batting) as well as provides a healthy alternative to sedentary activities such as watching television, playing video games, etc. It could be played on a public field or playground, in the back yard, or competitive/tournament play which is safe for children and adults of all ages.

