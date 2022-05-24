FORMER VEVO, HULU EXEC BRYON SCHAFER TAPPED TO LEAD GROWTH AT PILOTLY AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

Pilotly enhances executive team as they grow into a global leader in creative insights

LOS ANGELES , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media, entertainment and technology research executive Bryon Schafer has been named Chief Revenue Officer of Pilotly, effective May 24th. Schafer, formally SVP at Vevo, joins the market research platform Pilotly as it continues to grow and expand its business as the leading insights platform for creative content. He will report to James Norman, CEO of Pilotly.

Schafer, 45, previously held leadership positions at Hulu, Warner Bros. and Vevo.

"Bryon has a unique set of experience in media space that makes him the perfect fit for the next phase of growth here at Pilotly. His experience in linear entertainment, direct-to-consumer streaming and advertising combined are the reason he is the first outside executive level hire, and our team couldn't be more excited to have him," said Norman. "Our team has done an incredible job establishing Pilotly as leaders within the entertainment and streaming research sector. Adding Bryon to the Pilotly family is going to help ensure we stay on track to become the global leader in creative insights."

"In partnership with this amazing team, I'm excited to help Pilotly continue to innovate with the world's leading media companies as they best position their content with consumers, and program to audiences globally," said Schafer.

Schafer led Hulu's first centralized research team from 2008 until 2013. He also held leadership positions at Warner Bros., Otter Media and most recently at Vevo. Additionally, he serves as board co-chair for The Minds Foundation, a global organization focused on providing resources in support of mental health and wellness, and is an advisory board member at Lucid, an AI vision startup that helps analyze and recommend video content. Schafer holds a bachelor's degree (anthropology) from Wesleyan University.

About Pilotly

Pilotly is the first research platform purpose built for creative content. Pilotly's interactive media experience captures data and rapidly turns it into actionable consumer insights that help drive creative, marketing and distribution decisions at the world's leading media organizations. As an extension of any enterprise's market research team, Pilotly enables users to do more insights work than ever before possible.

