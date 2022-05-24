Bechtel's 2021 business results reflect focus on partnerships and sustainable outcomes

The company continues partnering with customers to accelerate progress to a safer, cleaner, and more equitable future

RESTON, Va., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel, a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government, released its Annual Report highlighting the company's focus on partnering with customers across the globe to accelerate progress to a safer, cleaner, and more equitable future. The company is working with commercial and government customers to deliver projects with purpose that build pathways to Net Zero, create access and opportunity for people and communities, protect people and the planet, and solve some of the world's greatest challenges to accelerate progress and innovation.

"I am proud of the progress we made in 2021 and am very excited about the future," said Chairman and CEO Brendan Bechtel. "We faced unprecedented global disruptions head on and collaborated with our customers to deliver outstanding results. Thank you to all our Bechtel colleagues, customers, suppliers, partners, and communities for our continued shared success. We look forward to partnering with you in 2022 and beyond."

"The markets are evolving rapidly. Governments and industry are focusing on energy security and transition, onshoring critical manufacturing, electrification and digitization, mass transportation, and national defense. We are also seeing the mining industry preparing to responsibly supply the necessary natural resources needed to deliver on these priorities," said President and COO Craig Albert. "Customers are mobilizing new resources and reviving capital expenditure plans in sectors where our expertise and experience are critical to success. We continue to invest and focus our efforts on meeting these worthy aspirations for existing and new customers alike."

"Our history has always been rooted in exceptional people and resilience while answering the greatest challenges the world has faced," added Bechtel. "Today, we are even more agile in adapting to new and changing markets, and we continue to push boundaries with innovative approaches to construction and project delivery. These are, and always have been, core elements of who we are and why we continually invest in our capabilities for the future."

The projects won, advanced, or completed in 2021 include:

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology, Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

