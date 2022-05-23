CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 13, 2022

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. ("Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.") (NASDAQ: SDIG) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Stronghold Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's October 2021 initial public offering.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) contracted suppliers, including MinerVa Semiconductor Corp., were reasonably likely to miss anticipated delivery quantities and deadlines; (2) due to strong demand and pre-sold supply of mining equipment in the industry, Stronghold would experience difficulties obtaining miners outside of confirmed purchase orders; (3) as a result of the foregoing, there was a significant risk that Stronghold could not expand its mining capacity as expected; (4) as a result, Stronghold would likely experience significant losses; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: June 13, 2022

Aggrieved Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. investors only have until June 13, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

