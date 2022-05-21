U.S. News & World Report Names Pelican Landing a 2022-23 Best Assisted Living and Memory Care Community

VERO BEACH, Fla., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care in Sebastian, Fla has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Assisted Living Community and Best Memory Care Community. Operated by Watercrest Senior Living, Pelican Landing is a thoughtfully designed senior living residence offering seniors a variety of multi-sensory programming and enrichment opportunities.

Pelican Landing is one of the senior living communities recognized by U.S. News that earned "Best" status by achieving the highest possible rating for both Assisted Living and Memory Care. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that satisfy U.S. News's objective statistical assessment of each senior living community's performance from consumer satisfaction surveys administered between March 2021 and February 2022, reflecting the viewpoints of more than 200,000 current residents and family members of residents living in thousands of senior living communities nationwide.

"It is a great honor and distinction for Pelican Landing to be awarded a Best Senior Living Community by an esteemed organization such as U.S. News & World Report," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and chief executive officer of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "This recognition is a first-hand testament from our residents as to the excellence in care and service they enjoy in our Watercrest communities."

Residents and family members ranked Pelican Landing with the standard of "excellent" in the categories of community value, dining, variety of activities, quality and knowledgeable caregiving, and excellence in responsive management, maintenance, housekeeping and billing departments.

The inaugural U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information and exclusive analysis of consumer satisfaction data evaluating such factors as community & activity, food & dining, caregiving, and management & staff for nearly 2,500 communities in the continental U.S. and Hawaii. For more than 30 years, U.S. News has served the American public as an unbiased arbiter of quality across a variety of important choices. Whether picking a college, selecting a hospital or moving to a nursing home, consumers go to U.S. News to research and make consequential life decisions.

"Until now, families have had limited information when comparing providers of independent living, assisted living, memory care or continuing care," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "The Best Senior Living ratings fill this informational gap with comprehensive and transparent data to help older consumers and their families identify high-quality senior living communities that meet their needs and preferences."

For more information behind the data analyzed in the U.S. News ratings for Senior Living, please refer to the methodology .

Pelican Landing is ideally located at 13085 US Highway 1 in Sebastian, Florida, and offers 63 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with attractive accommodations and outstanding care. The neighboring area offers diverse retail and residential neighborhoods, the Sebastian River Medical Center, and a charming riverfront district with unobstructed views of the intra-coastal waterway. For information, call 772-758-7354 or visit www.thepelicanlanding.com.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

